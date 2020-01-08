Trump and Bloomberg fight it out at the Super Bowl, while another Trump appears at CES: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Welcome to Ad Age’s Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. If you're reading this online or in a forwarded email, here's the link to sign up for our Wake-Up Call newsletters.
Trump and Bloomberg fight it out at the Super Bowl
Brace yourselves: watching this year’s Super Bowl could get very political. President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign confirmed yesterday it will air a commercial during the Super Bowl, reports Ad Age’s Jeannine Poggi. The 60-second Trump commercial will air early on in the game, confirmed Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the campaign in an email. He said the ad was reserved in December and paid for last week.
The Trump confirmation came after, earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that Democrat Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign will also run a 60-second spot during the Big Game.
As Poggi points out, this is unusual: “Political candidates don't typically run national Super Bowl ads. President Barack Obama aired a commercial during the 2008 game, but only bought time in 24 local markets rather than buying the national audience.”
More Super Bowl news: Other brands confirming Super Bowl ads yesterday included Olay and SodaStream. To find out who else is advertising in the game, you can subscribe to Ad Age’s Super Bowl Alert newsletters. Sign up right here to get them in your email.
Ivanka Trump, Apple and more at CES
President Trump isn’t the only Trump with advertising plans in the works: his daughter Ivanka appeared on stage at CES in Las Vegas yesterday and, as The Guardian reports, during a discussion about “the path of the future to work" she said that “a White House council that she co-leads will launch a nationwide advertising campaign to encourage all pathways to jobs, including apprenticeships, and not just a college degree.” Trump's appearance remained controversial, however, with the hashtag #BoycottCES surfacing on Twitter after her presentation.
Also having a hard time at CES was Apple. As Ad Age’s Jack Neff writes, the company’s first appearance at the show in 28 years “may make the company want to wait a few decades more for a return.” Senior Director of Global Privacy Jane Horvath was grilled about whether the company lived up to its promised slogan “What happens on an iPhone stays on an iPhone.” (Not only were the questions tough, Horvath was suffering from laryngitis as well.)
Meanwhile, as Neff also reports, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff got pretty candid during a panel on brand purpose, with a frank account of how he persuaded Vice President Mike Pence, then governor of Indiana, to back down on anti-LGBTQ legislation in 2015. It involves a tipsy tweet, and a call during a gym workout.
Jeers for new Sony PlayStation logo
Sony revealed its new logo for PlayStation 5 yesterday at CES, which basically involves a subtle change: swapping the number four in “PS4” with the number five.
But while this might not have seemed like a topic for much discussion, on Twitter, reports Ad Age's George P. Slefo, the mocking was ruthless. One sample tweet reads: “The funniest part of the PS5 logo being identical to the PS4 logo is you *know* there were HOURS of meetings and discussions and notes and follow up calls and approvals for this design.”
As Michael Bierut, partner and owner of design firm Pentagram, tells Slefo: “This is just a reminder that there is almost no ‘right’ way to reveal a logo update. If you change it too much, people feel violated. If you change it too little, people feel cheated.”
So, in other words, you can’t win.
Just briefly:
McDonald’s lawsuit: Two African-American executives at McDonald’s are suing the company alleging racial discrimination and civil rights abuses, reports the Wall Street Journal. The suit, filed yesterday by two senior executives working in Dallas, names new CEO Chris Kempczinski in its allegations as well as former CEO Steve Easterbrook and regional president Charlie Strong.
Facebook Stories update: “Facebook executives on Tuesday said 4 million of the social network's 7 million advertisers are making use of its Story ad format across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger,” writes Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz.
Obama on IGTV: Former First Lady Michelle Obama is working with digital publisher ATTN on an IGTV series that highlights college freshmen, reports Ad Age’s Garett Sloane.
Pulled: Tourism Australia has been forced to pull a $15 million campaign it launched over the holidays, starring singer Kylie Minogue, from TV screens in the U.K. due to the ongoing bushfire crisis, reports Mail Online. The ad encouraged British tourists to visit Australia with scenes of cute koalas and clear blue skies.
Moving: Beans maker Bush Brothers & Co. has moved its advertising account to Interpublic’s Carmichael Lynch after 23 years with MDC Partners’ Doner, writes Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse.
Campaign of the Day: Tourists have been flocking to a staircase in the Bronx to take selfies and create memes after it appeared in "The Joker"—and now Burger King is muscling in on the phenomenon with its latest attempt to troll clowns. In a campaign by David Miami, residents living near the stairs can get a free Whopper delivered to their home using a code on the Uber Eats app. BK says the reason for all this is because it "knows how annoying clowns can be, and wants to put a happy face on all Bronx residents." But perhaps it’s realized that if you can’t beat the clowns, join them. Read more over at Creativity Online.