Trump plans return to social media and reopened gyms try to lure back members: Monday Wake-Up Call
Trump’s social plans
He’s been uncharacteristically silent since being banned from Twitter and Facebook, but Donald Trump is reportedly plotting an imminent return to social media. And this time, it might be on his own terms. On Sunday, Trump adviser Jason Miller told Fox News Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz in an interview that “we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform.”
Asked if Trump was going to create the platform himself or with a company, Miller said: “I can’t go much further than what I was able to just share, but I can say that it will be big once he starts. There have been a lot of high-power meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who have been coming in, and … it’s not just one company that’s approached the president, there have been numerous companies.”
While Trump has long been rumored to be planning his own TV network to rival Fox News, this hint suggests social media might come first for the 45th president and former inveterate tweeter. Watch this space.
Back to the gym
Gyms and health clubs are gradually reopening across America. This week sees New York City resume fitness classes for yoga and Pilates enthusiasts and last week saw New Jersey lift indoor capacity restrictions for gyms to 50%.
But after such long closures, as Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli reports, “gyms have to roll out more than just a 'Welcome Back!' mat. They have to work to reconnect with consumers who have turned to other fitness brands during the pandemic.”
Many consumers have invested in home equipment brands such as Peloton Mirror, Hydrow and Tonal, which have skyrocketed in popularity. And gyms also have a job to do in persuading hygiene-aware consumers that their premises are safe from the risk of contracting COVID-19. Pasquarelli takes a look at how the major gym brands are tackling these challenges, which include humorous marketing, more interactive offerings and stressing the value of personalized coaching.
Get a jab, bag a doughnut
Here come the vaccine-led promotions. Krispy Kreme is planning to give away a free glazed doughnut to anyone in the U.S. who's had their COVID-19 vaccine, reports The Wall Street Journal. The giveaway starts today and will run through the rest of 2021.
“We’re really looking forward to getting past COVID and supporting people who are doing what they can to get us past that as a society by getting a shot when it’s their turn,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, told the Journal. Meanwhile, other companies are also planning vaccine-themed campaigns; e-commerce startup Drop is offering $50 in rewards to anyone who shares a vaccination selfie and their hashtag #DropCovid.
Raising a glass
WPP's Ogilvy is celebrating a big account win with the addition of Absolut Vodka to its roster after being tapped to handle global strategic and creative duties, writes Ad Age’s Judann Pollack in this week’s Agency Brief.
The Swedish brand was most recently handled by BBH, and the account was won after a competitive pitch run by Observatory International. Absolut has a storied creative past with decades of collaborations with artists and influencers from Jean Paul Gautier, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Stella McCartney and others. We look forward to seeing what Ogilvy plans for the brand.
Marketers face discrimination
Some sobering news for our industry: Marketing employees reported the most severe struggles with discrimination, unequal pay, lack of access to opportunities and disregard for their well-being, according to a recent survey from The Harris Poll and worker diversity group Hue.
The 2020 poll sampled 2,250 U.S. adults, and, as Ad Age’s Mike Juang reports, marketers—which in the study includes advertising, communications and design—were two times as likely than those in other job functions to report that their employer has not addressed recruitment of BIPOC, increasing BIPOC visibility or provided equal access to opportunities for BIPOC. And only one in seven marketers said employers were financially invested in promoting racially diverse employees. After a year in which advertisers and agencies have constantly pledged to fight social injustice and inequality, we can only hope that things will get better.
