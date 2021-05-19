News

Tubi taps LiveRamp to help create addressable CTV audiences

Streaming service hopes to offer better inventory to advertisers and serve more targeted ads to viewers
By Mike Juang. Published on May 19, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Droga5 opens in Japan, and the chicken sandwich wars heat up again: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Credit: Tubi

Streaming platform Tubi will adopt LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution to help create addressable audiences on connected TV—offering better inventory to advertisers and more targeted and relevant ads to its audience.

“For advertisers, the different streaming platforms are fragmented. This makes the brand’s challenge of reaching and measuring a target audience multidimensional,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi. “Having a people-based identifier is important to ensure that advertising campaigns are relevant across channels and devices.” 

Adopting LiveRamp’s ATS gives Tubi access to audience identifiers collected from multiple publishers, while the ATS benefits from first-party data obtained from users signed into the Tubi service. Tubi will also pass LiveRamp’s RampID along the bidstream—which includes device type, format, IP address, URL and other ad unit details—helping brands and advertisers to better identify audiences.

More Ad Age News
WarnerMedia brings HBO Max shows to TBS, TNT with limited commercials
Jeanine Poggi
Robinhood's CMO on the crop of new investors—and the GameStop frenzy
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Macy’s boosts forecast as return of travel fuels shopping

Determining and measuring audiences is a perpetual problem for ad-supported streaming video on-demand services that want to better define audiences—which increases the value of advertising inventory. It's a particularly critical issue for platforms including Tubi that rely entirely on advertising and do not have a subscription model. Meanwhile, brands and advertisers want to know what audiences are watching.

This research was previously done using third-party identifiers such as cookies, which tracked users across the internet. LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution is one of many solutions being tested or fielded by ad tech companies, in the hope of providing a privacy-compliant alternative to third-party identifiers.

Tubi, which is owned by Fox Corporation, offers more than 30,000 movies and television shows from more than 250 content partners.

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Droga5 opens in Japan, and the chicken sandwich wars heat up again: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Droga5 opens in Japan, and the chicken sandwich wars heat up again: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Macy’s boosts forecast as return of travel fuels shopping

Macy’s boosts forecast as return of travel fuels shopping
Shoppable social media gives brands a boost, and Disney showcases creators of color: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Shoppable social media gives brands a boost, and Disney showcases creators of color: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Liz Taylor takes creative helm at Ogilvy, AT&T plans media merger with Discovery: Monday Wake-Up Call

Liz Taylor takes creative helm at Ogilvy, AT&T plans media merger with Discovery: Monday Wake-Up Call
LeBron drops first PepsiCo ad, and Reddit launches in-house agency: Friday Wake-Up Call

LeBron drops first PepsiCo ad, and Reddit launches in-house agency: Friday Wake-Up Call
Christian Slater infiltrates the home office for HP, retail workers leave for better pay: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Christian Slater infiltrates the home office for HP, retail workers leave for better pay: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Celebrating AAPI creative excellence

Celebrating AAPI creative excellence
Meghan and Harry sign deal with P&G, Microsoft is Cannes Creative Marketer of the Year: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Meghan and Harry sign deal with P&G, Microsoft is Cannes Creative Marketer of the Year: Wednesday Wake-Up Call