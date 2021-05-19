Tubi taps LiveRamp to help create addressable CTV audiences
Streaming platform Tubi will adopt LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution to help create addressable audiences on connected TV—offering better inventory to advertisers and more targeted and relevant ads to its audience.
“For advertisers, the different streaming platforms are fragmented. This makes the brand’s challenge of reaching and measuring a target audience multidimensional,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi. “Having a people-based identifier is important to ensure that advertising campaigns are relevant across channels and devices.”
Adopting LiveRamp’s ATS gives Tubi access to audience identifiers collected from multiple publishers, while the ATS benefits from first-party data obtained from users signed into the Tubi service. Tubi will also pass LiveRamp’s RampID along the bidstream—which includes device type, format, IP address, URL and other ad unit details—helping brands and advertisers to better identify audiences.
Determining and measuring audiences is a perpetual problem for ad-supported streaming video on-demand services that want to better define audiences—which increases the value of advertising inventory. It's a particularly critical issue for platforms including Tubi that rely entirely on advertising and do not have a subscription model. Meanwhile, brands and advertisers want to know what audiences are watching.
This research was previously done using third-party identifiers such as cookies, which tracked users across the internet. LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution is one of many solutions being tested or fielded by ad tech companies, in the hope of providing a privacy-compliant alternative to third-party identifiers.
Tubi, which is owned by Fox Corporation, offers more than 30,000 movies and television shows from more than 250 content partners.