Twitter temporarily blocks Trump campaign account over COVID misinformation
Twitter briefly blocked U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign account, @teamtrump, from posting on its social network for violating the company’s policy on coronavirus misinformation. Facebook removed a similar post from its platform.
Trump’s personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, had retweeted a post of a video that included an interview Trump did Wednesday with Fox News where he said children are “virtually immune” from getting the COVID-19 coronavirus. “They don’t have a problem, they just don’t have a problem,” Trump added, as part of an argument for why schools should reopen. “It doesn’t have an impact on them. I’ve watched some doctors say they’re totally immune.”
Twitter said the @teamtrump account was prohibited from posting until the clip was removed. No action was taken on the president’s own account. The @teamtrump account resumed posting Wednesday evening and the video clip appeared to have been taken down.
“The original Tweet from @TeamTrump is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation, and we’ve required removal,” according to a post from Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio.
Facebook removed a similar post by Trump for violating its own policy on coronavirus misinformation.
Facebook for months has said it will prioritize removing COVID-19 misinformation that could cause people harm. “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement.
—Bloomberg News