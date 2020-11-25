Twitter, YouTube step up misinformation crackdown, and TikTok viral paint star has a new job: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Misinformation crackdown
As President Trump continues to dispute the election (although now showing more signs that he will accept the transition of power to Joe Biden) developments in the fight against online misinformation are coming thick and fast.
After first labeling some tweets as misleading, Twitter is now testing a "misleading information" warning when a user attempts to "like" a tweet that is labeled as such. "Giving context on why a labeled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital," it said in a tweet. On top of that, Twitter is bringing back its system for verifying user identities next year.
YouTube is also under close scrutiny, with a group of U.S. Senate Democrats calling on the platform to take down videos with “false and misleading” information about the election. In a letter to CEO Susan Wojcicki, the senators wrote that they have “deep concern” over election misinformation on the site. YouTube has already made some moves against misinformation; as Axios reports, it has barred the Trump-friendly channel One America News Network from posting new videos for a week after it uploaded a video promoting a phony cure for COVID-19.
Paint job
Ignore TikTok at your peril. That’s the lesson for paint brand Sherwin-Williams this week. After the paint brand fired part-time college student Tony Piloseno last week over running a viral TikTok account featuring its paints, he has been hired by smaller competitor Florida Paints to develop his own line, reports Ad Age’s Ilyse Liffreing.
Not only that, the 22-year-old, who naturally shared the news on TikTok, says that in the past week he’s received an offer from just about every rival paint company, including Behr, Benjamin Moore and PPG.
It's even more of an embarrassment for Sherwin-Williams, which already drew social media ire for firing Piloseno, and, as Liffreing writes, “is being directly compared to Ocean Spray which, about a month ago, received praise over partnering with influencer Dogface after its juice was featured in one of his viral videos.”
Tech takes the wheel
In an unusual marketing hire, Ford as reached outside the auto industry to appoint eBay North American CMO Suzy Deering into the position of chief marketing officer.
Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz writes that “Deering lacks significant experience in automotive, according to her LinkedIn page, making her selection unusual for an industry that tends to hire top marketing leaders from within.”
However, as it increasingly competes with Silicon Valley firms like Tesla, Uber and Lyft, her appointment boosts Ford’s tech credentials. Deering herself indicated this in a PR statement, saying: “Technology will be a powerful part of Ford’s transformation and how we enhance and release the huge value of our iconic brands.”
Georgia bonanza
Advertising spend has surged well past a quarter-billion in the George senate runoff election. According to Ad Age Datacenter’s Campaign Ad Scorecard, the tally has now reached $272.2 million, and there are some big winners, particularly in the Atlanta area, where one lucky TV station, ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB, has seen a windfall of $50.5 million so far.
Last week, Rebublican Kelly Loeffler was the biggest ad spender by a wide margin. Now, Democrat Jon Ossoff is in the ad lead; his campaign has dropped $44 million on ads (primarily across TV and radio) from Nov. 3 through Jan. 5.
Come fly with me
Few people are flying for the holidays, but as the aviation industry continues to suffer, one airline has come up with a way to make some extra cash in these challenging times. British Airways is selling off thousands of items of surplus stock and memorabilia from its first class cabins, from champagne flutes to blankets.
As CNN reports, “travelers desperate to recreate British Airways' First Class flying experience can order ‘inflight dining items such as William Edwards plates, soup bowls, cups, saucers and even a butter dish for reasonable prices." You can even buy the hot towels: although presumably, they will arrive cold. It's just the latest example of flight nostalgia in these days without travel, following stories of "flights to nowhere" and nostalgic aiport music.
Just briefly
Craft beer: Heineken's USA marketing VP Alison Payne joins Ad Age's E.J. Schultz on the latest edition of the Marketer's Brief podcast, where she discusses how the drinks giant is turning to Pinterest to help shift more beer this holiday season. Listen here.
Hello Marvin: In the latest pandemic indie startup, agency and marketing leaders Geoff Cottrill and Gary Koepke have teamed up with publishing vet Marvin Scott Jarrett, founder of Nylon and Ray Gun, to open media and entertainment company Marvin. Read more from Ad Age’s Mike Juang here.
Takedown: Netflix has pulled comedian Dave Chappelle’s show from its platform, at Chappelle’s request. Chappelle accused the original rights holder, ViacomCBS, of licensing it without his permission, reports The Verge.
Lighten up: A fun new product demo film by Allbirds, the direct-to-consumer footwear brand, is designed to show exactly how light its Wool Runners sneakers are. It shows a pair floating in the air held up by four balloons, with the aid of leaf-blowers. The whole thing, engineered by agency Uncommon and director Chris Cairns, was done in-camera and without CGI. Oh, and there’s also a sheep. Watch it over at Creativity.
