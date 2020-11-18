For virtual draft, NBA sends 30 top prospects the swag to celebrate at home
With tonight’s NBA Draft taking place virtually for the first time ever, the league wants to make sure some of its top prospects don’t miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate joining basketball’s uppermost echelon.
To do so, the National Basketball Association tapped a handful of its partners and sponsors to create the NBA Draft Gifting Locker, an at-home chest of goodies for 30 of tonight’s top picks to participate in the virtual draft, no matter where they are.
The products include a personalized Spalding basketball, an Oculus 2 VR headset, and a wireless speaker, earphones and headphones, courtesy of Beats.
In addition to that swag, the lockers will also be lined with 30 New Era 9Fifty snapback hats—one for every team in the league—so draftees can represent their new team once their name is called. The gray hats, which are available for purchase online, were specially commissioned for the 2020 Draft, featuring each team’s name and logo.
The 30 chosen prospects receiving an NBA Draft Gifting Locker will also get a high-tech media kit that might as well be classified as a gift box of its own—it comes complete with a Microsoft Surface tablet, an iPhone, tripod, Beats Pill wireless speaker for audio, and more.
The 2020 draftees can also view the draft board with a custom augmented-reality experience via Snapchat. After the first round, the prospects can press and hold their Snapchat camera at the gift locker and scan their surroundings, revealing the board with newly drafted players’ names filled in.
Tonight’s NBA Draft will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. EST.