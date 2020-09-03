News

Walmart’s top holiday toys will be marketed to exhausted parents

Retailer’s list of hot toys is a stark reminder that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic
Published on September 03, 2020.
McDonald’s adds Travis Scott to its menu as part of month-long partnership
Credit: Bloomberg

Walmart’s list of hot toys for the 2020 holiday season is a stark reminder that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, even as kids start to draft their wishlists.

Unlike past years, when Walmart’s list of hot toys was divided into normal kid categories like “gaming” and “outdoor fun,” this year’s roster acknowledges the new reality head on. Parents can pick “Energy-Burning Outdoor Toys” like Hasbro’s Nerf Fortnite DG Dart Blaster or “Screen-Free Indoor Entertainment” like Mattel’s Tic Tac Tony.

Or if your kid, like many others, is “spending more time than ever streaming their favorite shows,” perhaps they’ll want a character-based toy that brings the “TV to the toy room.”

Walmart, which boosted its toy offerings to grab market share after Toys “R” Us went bankrupt in 2017, has also launched a website where children can virtually play with hundreds of items from the retailer’s aisles without stepping inside—or touching toys that some other kid has already put in their mouth.

“This year’s Top Rated by Kids Toy List reflects the shift we’ve seen in toy trends and behaviors this year,” Steve Ronchetto, vice president of toys at Walmart, said in a statement when the list was announced. “Toys play a critical role in families’ lives as they spend more time at home and parents seek ways to keep kids engaged.”

—Bloomberg News

