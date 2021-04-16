What Fernando Machado’s Activision move might mean for gaming, and KFC U.S. CMO exits: Friday Wake-Up Call
Welcome to Ad Age’s Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. If you’re reading this online or in a forwarded email, here’s the link to sign up for our Wake-Up Call newsletters.
KFC CMO, to go
Good morning! Yet another fast-food marketer is on the move, this time KFC U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky, who is leaving to “pursue other opportunities,” writes Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl.
Zahumensky becomes the latest restaurant CMO to depart a major chain. Earlier this week, George Felix left Pizza Hut to take on the CMO role at Tinder, and recently, former Restaurant Brands International's Fernando Machado made the leap to become Activision Blizzard’s new CMO.
The ‘ultimate gamer’
Speaking of Machado, Ad Age takes a look at what his new position as Activision Blizzard CMO could mean for the company and the gaming industry at large. Known for his often buzzy, stunt-driven approaches to marketing and his almost “child-like” energy, Machado will strive to build brand loyalty and drive marketing efforts beyond product launches for best-selling titles like “Call of Duty” and “Overwatch.” Experts believe competing gaming companies are sure to take notice.
“At the end of the day, what Fernando is going to do is remind people how important it is to build brands people can fall in love with,” says Marcelo Pascoa, VP of marketing at Molson Coors, who, up until last year, worked with Machado at Burger King. “He is going to remind people that it’s not only necessary but a lot of fun.”
Making moves
Continuing today’s theme of big moves, Interpublic Group of Cos.’ Weber Shandwick continues to expand beyond its roots in public relations and on Thursday, the company announced its first global chief creative officer. Tom Backman, previously global head of creative, has been elevated to the new position and will grow the company’s creative teams as well as lead its Global Creative Council. Backman's appointment comes with several other promotions at the agency across creative.
“It signifies our commitment to creativity, our commitment to craft, our commitment to working collaboratively to think of new solutions,” Weber Shandwick Chief Impact Officer Sung Chang tells Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood. “We’re born out of PR, but it sets us up to do more.”
Sustainability in fashion
In today’s world, brands—especially those that negatively impact the Earth in some form—have to speak up about how they are acting sustainably. As Jason De Turris, senior VP of marketing sciences at plant-based produce protection brand Apeel, tells Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood: “Gen Z has zero desire to go quietly. They're going to be very vocal. They’re going to vote with their wallets.”
But not every company gets it right. Sherwood spotlights several brands that have done a good job so far with their messaging, including Ikea, Volvo and Adidas.
Just briefly
Ad Age’s Small Agency Awards: Independent shops are the backbone of the ad industry. Tell us how your agency adapted last year by entering this year's Small Agency Awards here. Entries close April 27.
Seeing ketchup: Heinz ketchup is betting that its keystone logo is so recognizable that it’s replacing it with foods commonly paired with ketchup in bright red outdoor, print and digital ads. The foods, such as a hamburger, fries and a hot dog, all take the shape of the logo, next to the words “It has to be.” The effort is the latest from Canadian agency Rethink.
Watch this: CollegeHumor made an amusing sketch featuring a fictional Oreo CEO, Carl Box, who admits the company should stop making so many new flavors and just “rest on its laurels.” The video has already brought in nearly 500,000 views and it’s not hard to see why.
That does it for today’s Wake-Up Call. For more industry news and insight, follow us on Twitter: @adage.
From CMO Strategy to the Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, we’ve got newsletters galore. See them all here.
Subscribers make the difference. Individual, group and corporate subscriptions are available—including access to our Ad Age Datacenter. Find options at AdAge.com/sub.