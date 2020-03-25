What's next for Olympics sponsors, and Diageo gets a new CMO: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Lords of the rings
Now that the inevitable has happened—the Olympics have been moved to next year—what’s a marketer to do? E.J. Schultz takes a look at the impact on the 14 global sponsors for the delayed games. “This is a big deal for advertising because it represents over $1.2 billion in advertising,” Fred Chasse, senior VP at Analytic Partners, tells Schultz. “It’s going to be impossible for advertisers to take that Olympics money and spend it, last minute, to have anywhere near the kind of reach, brand and sales impact that the Olympics buy would deliver for them—especially in an election year.”
But there are alternate routes for sports marketers, says Chicago-based sports marketing consultant Jim Andrews, such as creating digital marketing around stories about how athletes are dealing with the delay. “It might make for some nice viral content to show you are still supporting these athletes,” he says.
Ad Age’s Remotely also takes on the story; watch Jeanine Poggi interview Amplifi’s Mike Law here about the Olympics pause.
What goes Dow(n) can go up
The Dow had its biggest one-day point gain in history yesterday (up 2,113 points to 20,705) and its biggest one-day percent gain since 1933 (up 11.4 percent) as investors bet that Congress would pass a massive stimulus bill amid the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 surged 9.4 percent, though it remains about 28 percent below the all-time high reached Feb. 19. Agency stocks rebounded; Interpublic jumped 14.7 percent, climbing back from a multi-year low hit Monday. Media stocks had solid gains; Disney rose 14.4 percent. Big gains weren’t universal; Comcast, parent of Olympics broadcaster NBC, edged up 1.4 percent after the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed until 2021.
A taxing situation
Last week Maryland approved a “digital ad tax,” which imposes a 10 percent tax for every digital ad sold by companies such as Google and Facebook. While the measure only applies to ads shown to Maryland citizens, a “copycat” bill was introduced to New York lawmakers last week, writes George P. Slefo, and Nebraska is considering a similar measure. Both the New York and Maryland bills will collect taxes on "digital advertising services," which include banner ads, search advertising and "other comparable services." The most pressing question: Who is going to pay the tax? Read more about the implications here.
Keep on walking
Diageo will have a new marketer in charge come July 1. The company—with a roster of brands that includes Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal and Smirnoff—announced that Syl Saller will be retiring and replaced by Cristina Diezhandino, currently the global category director for scotch and managing director for Diageo’s luxury brands business. Saller joined Diageo in 1999 and ascended to the chief marketing officer role in 2013. Saller was a fierce advocate for diversity, highlighted by efforts such as her move in 2018 to seek information from Diageo agencies on the percentage of women on their leadership teams, information on their gender pay gap, and how they plan to address any gender imbalances.
Don’t be catty
“Cat persons have largely been ignored, overlooked and made to feel like second-class citizens.” That’s Jimmy Wu, CEO and co-founder of Cat Person, which is launching its a direct-to-consumer site selling food and toys for felines. Wu tells Adrianne Pasquarelli he is going on ahead despite the coronavirus, noting that “Cats have been shown to help with stress and anxiety—even more than dogs,” says Wu.
We report, you decide.
RIP Scout
Speaking of pets, the dog who starred in WeatherTech’s Super Bowl commercial, Scout, has passed away. The spot, as you may recall, focused on the company founder David MacNeil’s golden retriever, who was undergoing cancer treatment at School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Scout has lost that battle, as WeatherTech announced in an Instagram post. “It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Resident Good Boy, Scout. He was a brave cancer warrior, and he brought smiles to so many faces here at WeatherTech and across the globe. He will be greatly missed.” As of this writing, the post has over 6,000 likes.
“Even if the cancer comes back with a vengeance and takes his life, he will still live on with a commercial and Scout’s life will have meant something,” MacNeil told us back in January. “And he, as a dog, would have accomplished something.”
Good boy, Scout.
Just briefly
Winging it: The folks at Buffalo Wild Wings and The Martin Agency have a pretty ingenious way of providing sports programming to fans absent March Madness. It’s showing off some sporty moves from people stuck at home, writes Jessica Wohl, including kids playing basketball or indoor hockey—and in one case, a woman juggling toilet paper with her feet. Read about how the shop, er, unspooled the campaign in record time here.
We deliver for you: Apologies to the USPS for stealing its tagline but this is a reminder that you don’t have to miss your print copies of Ad Age while working at home. Here’s how to get your magazines redirected to your abode—or wherever you are hunkering down.
Life saving screen saver: Two creatives from GTB in London have designed a selection of germy lock screen images that serve as startling reminders that COVID-19 could be closer than people realize. “The images can be downloaded as reminders to clean the phone with a disinfecting wipe much more frequently,” writes I-Hsien Sherwood. “The next time that phone gets unlocked, it’ll display the virus in full-color glory, or black-and-white admonitions, whichever is more effective.” You are reading this on your phone, aren't you?
