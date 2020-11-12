Zero shades of Grey, and Dentsu Mcgarrybowen sheds execs: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Zero shades of Grey
The long-rumored merger of Grey and AKQA is at hand, and it spells the end of the 103-year-old Grey brand name. “WPP said the new network will launch with both the AKQA and Grey brands, and the two will be integrated over time into AKQA Group,” writes Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse.
The new AKQA Group will have offices in 50 countries. AKQA Founder Ajaz Ahmed will be CEO, with Grey Worldwide CEO Michael Houston as global president. The rest of the management team will be announced in the next few weeks.
Grey furloughed 3.5% of its staff for three months beginning in April, but neither agency has had layoffs during the pandemic. While the consolidation isn’t a surprise, previous mergers have at least preserved all or part of each agency’s brand, e.g., VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson. But, according to WPP CEO Mark Read, the holding company didn’t want to create a “linguistic tongue twister” with this one. (Not again, anyway.)
Dings and Dentsu
Agency shakeups continue, this time at Dentsu Group, which reported a 14.8% drop in organic revenue in the third quarter. In response, Dentsu International is paring its agency brands from 160 to six, and Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Global Chief Creative Officer Ned Crowley and Global and U.S. Chief Strategy Officer Jennifer Zimmerman will move to “consulting” roles beginning next year.
“While Ned and Jen were offered roles within the new structure, each has decided to work with us in a different way," the company said in a statement.
Dentsu Mcgarrybowen itself is a new entity, created in May when the holding company folded the brands into a single network, which includes shops like Isobar and John Brown.
The end is nigh
With the country in the throes of a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, many Americans are facing the end of one of the few lifelines the federal government has thrown them. Expanded unemployment programs are set to expire at the end of the year, and gridlock in Congress promises no easy out. While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declared that a stimulus package will be one of his top priorities now that the election is over, there is skepticism that lawmakers will be able to make a deal. House Democrats have proposed multiple relief bills that have languished in the Senate.
With the federal eviction moratorium also set to expire at the end of the year, even more unemployed people could face the choice between homelessness and risking their health for a paycheck.
Oh, the humanitying
Snack maker Mondelēz has verbed our entire species to coin the latest marketing buzzword. “'Humaning' is a unique, consumer-centric approach to marketing that creates real, human connections with purpose,” the company said in a statement that was not a joke.
“Parse the data however you want, but it doesn’t feel like something that needs a completely new marketing approach,” writes Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl. “Because, guess what? People are already buying the products. Mondelēz’s so-called organic revenue rose 4.4% in the third quarter, even with impulse purchases severely limited due to COVID-19, and topping the 4.2% growth in the same period a year earlier.”
The company is also supporting organizations like Free The Work and Unstereotype Alliance, so the forced sincerity of the new term feels unnecessary and artificial. Like Double Stuf Oreos.
Election protection
Facebook is extending its ban on political ads for another month, citing concerns over messaging about the outcome of the presidential elections. President Trump and many Republicans continue to claim voter fraud without evidence.
“The temporary pause for ads about politics and social issues in the US continues to be in place as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the election,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Advertisers can expect this to last another month, though there may be an opportunity to resume these ads sooner.”
That means that the nationwide election infrastructure descending upon Georgia ahead of its two Senate runoffs won’t be able to run political ads until a little more than a month before the Jan. 5 election. Early voting begins Dec. 14, so that leaves just 10 days for ad blitzes once the moratorium is lifted. Republicans are slightly favored to win the races, but we’ll see if Democrats take Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s admonition to heart and invest heavily in Facebook campaigns.
Just briefly
O caption! My caption!: The New Yorker fired Jeffrey Toobin, CNN reports, nearly a month after he exposed himself on a Zoom meeting with coworkers in an incident he called a “stupid mistake.” Toobin is also on leave from CNN, where he is chief legal analyst.
Body shaming: The highly anticipated PS5 game console is finally available today. Assuming you can find one, there’s only one problem: it’s ugly. The central black body draped by white fins looks like a gaudy, asymmetrical vampire. Laying it on its side doesn’t help either. But there are plenty of design hacks floating around, reports PCMag, with advice on disguising the beast or picking an entertainment console that will hide it well.
Hit job: The election may be over, but The Lincoln Project isn’t done. The conservative PAC is going after two law firms that are helping Trump dispute the results: Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP. TLP is committing half a million dollars to the effort, says Bloomberg News, and is encouraging employees of the firm to “resign in protest.”
