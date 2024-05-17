Summer Paralympics—how brands can meet the needs of the disability community

When I competed in the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, it felt like a turning point for disability inclusion as we witnessed the incredible achievements of athletes, shattered viewership records and broke down barriers to accessibility and inclusion.

However, despite the growing interest and visibility, with U.S. viewership for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games increasing by 81% from the previous Games, the disability community remains the most underrepresented group in the world, with only 2% of consumers with disabilities feeling accurately portrayed in media and marketing.

As we approach this year's Paralympics, the largest event around the globe centered on people with disabilities, an important question arises: If we still aren't able to grasp the disabled experience, how can we accurately represent, innovate for and empower this community?

The women's sports movement has shown that fans are ready and eager to celebrate diversity in sports, and brands are following suit with a 22% increase in sponsorships. From Barbie becoming an official partner of the Professional Women’s Hockey League, to women’s sports streetwear brand Playa Society’s “We Told You So” T-shirts flying off the digital shelves, it’s clear that everyone wants in on the action.