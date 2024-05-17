Opinion

Summer Paralympics—how brands can meet the needs of the disability community

Inclusion requires long-term commitment, from hiring to product creation
By Anna Johannes. Published on May 17, 2024.
Xbox's 2019 ad for its adaptive controller, for gamers with limited mobility, wasn't just a product promotion—but a celebration of gaming industry inclusion.

Credit: XBox

When I competed in the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, it felt like a turning point for disability inclusion as we witnessed the incredible achievements of athletes, shattered viewership records and broke down barriers to accessibility and inclusion.

However, despite the growing interest and visibility, with U.S. viewership for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games increasing by 81% from the previous Games, the disability community remains the most underrepresented group in the world, with only 2% of consumers with disabilities feeling accurately portrayed in media and marketing.

As we approach this year's Paralympics, the largest event around the globe centered on people with disabilities, an important question arises: If we still aren't able to grasp the disabled experience, how can we accurately represent, innovate for and empower this community?

The women's sports movement has shown that fans are ready and eager to celebrate diversity in sports, and brands are following suit with a 22% increase in sponsorships. From Barbie becoming an official partner of the Professional Women’s Hockey League, to women’s sports streetwear brand Playa Society’s “We Told You So” T-shirts flying off the digital shelves, it’s clear that everyone wants in on the action. 

As we quickly approach this summer’s Paralympic Games, it is the time for the corporate sector to lean in more and build equity for the disabled community, not just in viewership, but in impact and activation.

Including disabled voices

The starting point may seem obvious but is crucial: Brands should take the lead from and hire Paralympians and other people with disabilities. This is the difference between leading with lived experiences and missing the mark through well-intentioned but misguided assumptions. Stereotypes perpetuated by non-disabled people blur the lines between reality and misconception but are also easily avoidable.

Even Nike, a longtime supporter of the Paralympics, recently came under fire for using amputee mannequins to promote its products. Consumers were frustrated as the brand didn’t accurately reflect the needs of the intended audience by offering the sale of single shoes. Had there been an amputee in the room when making this decision, the outcome for Nike could have been very different.

The disability community makes up at least 15% of the world’s population, so why aren’t there more people with disabilities at the table? When brands pass the mic to Paralympians and other athletes with disabilities, we go beyond empowerment—we ignite a movement.

Meeting the needs of the disabled community

Once brands have included the right people to identify the areas that need change, they must act—identifying the barriers for this community and asking how they can make conscious efforts to break them down. As Kat Holmes points out in her book, “Mismatch: How Inclusion Shapes Design,” “For better or worse, the people who design the touchpoints of society determine who can participate and who’s left out.”

The Paralympics are a chance for brands to showcase accessible products and inclusive offerings. Xbox's 2019 Super Bowl ad highlighted its adaptive controller, designed for gamers with limited mobility. “We All Win” wasn't just a product promotion, but a celebration of gaming industry inclusion. This is how brands should approach inclusion—as empowerment, not just checkbox activity.

Beyond the Paralympics

Inclusion can't stop when the Paralympics end. It must extend far beyond the Games. The disability community notices when brands go silent outside these moments in time, and we won't hesitate to voice our concerns. Inclusion requires long-term commitment, from hiring to product creation. The more inclusion is prioritized, the more it becomes inherent to a brand's identity. Rather than asking how it can include, inclusion becomes instinctual.

The “Solve for Tomorrow” program from Paralympic supporter Samsung is a prime example. This yearly initiative encourages the next generation to develop innovative solutions for their communities, with accessible and inclusive design emerging throughout the ideation process. By investing in the future of inclusion, Samsung demonstrates a long-term commitment that will resonate beyond any single event.

Regardless of whether they are sponsors, brands genuinely engaging with the Paralympics this year will gain a head start by recognizing the profound impact they can have beyond marketing. As engagement deepens, these brands will realize the transformative difference they can make, fostering meaningful connections and lasting change.

Anna Johannes headshot
Anna Johannes

Anna Johannes, strategist, inclusive design at Interbrand, won a bronze medal in the 4 X 100-meter medley relay in the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, where she also competed in the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke swimming events.

 

