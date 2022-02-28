4 strategies to engage Black consumers all year long

Is that the approach a brand would take if it really believed in the intention and purpose behind it? To continually get better at acknowledging and improving diversity, would it be a burst of intense activity followed by relative quiet?

Winning over Black consumers and doing the work of driving toward diversity and inclusion requires commitment, and marketers need to believe in the value of this commitment with ongoing intensity. Brands have a wide array of opportunities all year long to design marketing initiatives beyond Black History Month. Some brands have already started to explore the nuances of the culture and are delivering compelling campaigns based on the insights obtained. Demonstrating that your brand is interested in and working to understand the lived experience of Black consumers is an opportunity and is one of the keys to winning the loyal and engaged customer base that every product needs.

Of course, celebratory months including February and June provide brands with ideal and built-in platforms to support the Black community. As brands identify more opportunities, here are four concepts to consider in the pursuit of the right moments to engage Black consumers:

Audit yourself

Brands need to ask if they have engaged Black consumers in the past—and how? Black consumers can be skeptical of brands targeting them, especially during events such as Black History Month. Be open to building campaigns that align with your goals and pair well with the target audience’s values during other times of the year. This will show not only commitment but a sincere attempt to understand the Black consumer. As we often say in our community, Black History happens every day—not just in February or June.

Do the research

Leveraging research and insights has never been more important than it is now for the Black consumer as the prevailing sentiment is that there is no longer a valid excuse for brands to ignore widely available resources to better understand this consumer. It is also key to involve your Black colleagues. Don’t wait until the campaign is almost complete to involve them. Seek support and second and third reviews from the beginning to ensure authenticity.

Keep it simple

When developing your messaging, try not to overthink it. Focus on what it is that your brand believes in and wants to support. Leaning into what you know your organization can stand behind will result in your message and campaign having the sought-after authenticity. Black culture encompasses a multitude of experiences, but it is impossible to capture and reflect them all in a single campaign or message. Choose and simply commit to that choice. There will be another campaign and another facet of the Black experience to explore next.

Communication is key

There are several opinions on how Bath & Body Works should have handled its Black History Month campaign, but no matter the intention a campaign will, from time to time, face a negative response from the consumer or even an industry backlash. A brand’s response to the criticism or the challenges they face is where the truth of their commitment and their belief system often shows up most prominently. A child striving to get better at soccer, for instance, will have bad games or embarrassing moments, but shouldn’t abandon the pitch and decide not to play again. Stick to it and show up committed to getting better the next day. Eventually, we will see the fruit of all the effort.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.