5 steps to scaling addressable TV
For television to continue as the most powerful marketing platform for advertisers, it has to do more of what digital media has been so good at: using data to find the right customer segments, target audiences, extend reach and measure results.
While the industry has made great strides, there is still much work to be done—and time is not on our side. Advertisers continue to look for opportunities to apply their data to media, and if TV doesn’t give them that option, they will move elsewhere.
Bringing greater addressability to linear TV has become a passion project for me. Based on my work and discussions across the industry over the past year, I believe there are five main challenges that must be overcome in order to scale addressable TV.
Optimizing the linear/addressable mix: To sell a spot or not
A key challenge for both advertisers and suppliers is navigating the transition from a purely linear TV world to one that requires a new “mix” between linear and addressable ad impressions. If you’re an advertiser with a broad target, traditional linear TV still delivers unsurpassed reach. For many advertisers, however, addressable TV offers an excellent complement to their linear buy to find particular customer segments, target audiences underserved by linear TV and add incremental reach.
For suppliers, the challenge is to enable buyers to use addressability to extract more value from their inventory, while balancing smart yield management. The scaled use of, and demand for, audience-based impressions will be necessary to achieve this. For instance, suppliers must not only have enough in-target impressions to fulfill an addressable advertiser’s campaign requirements, but also enough demand for the leftover impressions to achieve effective yield management.
Creating fair value
Providing a fair value exchange across the industry so all parties have incentives to participate will also be important to moving addressability forward. For buyers, addressability presents the opportunity to reach more of the right audiences, differentiate messaging and better measure both media and business outcomes. For sellers, addressability offers the opportunity to increase the value of their inventory and attract new advertisers to the medium. And for technology providers, facilitating addressability allows them to capture some of the value created, whether in execution, decisioning
or measurement.
Shepherding mindset change for buyers and sellers Bringing addressability to television is about more than creating the right technology to get it done. The global television advertising marketplace is a $180 billion industry with a long legacy of business models, best practices and industry relationships. Moving toward an audience-based buying model that increasingly utilizes data and automation represents a big shift in how sellers and agencies transact. And we won’t make progress unless these key stakeholders are engaged.
Many of the characteristics that have always been associated with a great television salesforce and TV buying team will continue to be important. However, an evolving skill set is also required. As advertisers and agencies move toward a more holistic view of their video investments, it is incumbent upon those of us working on the front lines of addressable TV to help educate these teams about this new hybrid world.
Solving for measurement
Measurement is arguably the single biggest obstacle to the broad adoption and use of addressable solutions by the TV networks. When addressable impressions are allocated from a network’s overall audience, without the ability to “adjust” the underlying linear rating, any additional value derived from selling an addressable campaign is potentially wiped out.
To solve this, third parties will be needed to validate the size of the underlying non-addressable linear ad exposure audience. Nielsen, Comscore and others differ in their methodologies, but any measurement firm would need access to addressable ad impressions, which can then be used to validate on-target addressable ad delivery, as well as to adjust the underlying linear rating for inventory that includes addressable impressions.
In order to accomplish this, MVPDs, smart TV OEMs and technology firms that enable addressable ad insertion must be willing to provide addressable ad impression data to measurement firms that commit to a fair methodology of addressable endpoints in order to move measurement forward.
Reducing the complexity
Finally, we need to make addressable TV advertising easier on two fronts. First, as an emerging medium, we need common definitions, standards and streamlined processes.
As one example, for video-on-demand advertising, Canoe Ventures serves as the “simplification layer” that allows an advertiser to send a commercial to a single point of contact. Canoe then manages the complexities of different processes across distributors. Comcast, Charter and Cox are currently relying on Canoe as this simplification layer for addressable ads.
Second, we must manage addressable campaigns in a world where linear is only one part of a multiple touchpoint reality. Cross-platform ad decisioning is an increasing focus of technological innovation, as today’s TV campaigns often extend across traditional linear TV, linear addressable, VOD and digitally delivered programming, including OTT.
The challenges ahead are not easy, but we can scale addressable TV solutions soon. Most of what we have figured out so far has come from doing. I encourage all of us to keep trying and keep innovating. Each little lift creates a lot of value. Together, we can ensure that the future of TV is as bright as the glimmer on the horizon.