Opinion

5 ways CMOs can regain trust and tenure

They need to start speaking the language of business and align strategies with the larger business overall
By John Connors. Published on October 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why diversity is fundamental to better creative ideas, work and results
202110012_iStock-869282942_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: iStock

Only one-third of CEOs trust their chief marketing officers to grow the business and CMO tenure is at a new low point—so it’s crucial for CMOs to regain trust and tenure. Here are 5 ways to make it happen:

Don’t follow the marketing one-percenters

A few brands are fortunate enough to have hundreds of millions—and in some cases, billions—to spend on advertising. These brands and their CMOs get the majority of the media coverage and influence. The other 99% must make smaller budgets work harder.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

More from Ad Age
How influencers are helping cities attract remote workers
Erika Wheless
Smart brand ideas that connect with the Latinx community
Marina Cuesta
Chip and Joanna Gaines to speak at Ad Age Next: Streaming event
Ethan Jakob Craft

To be successful, CMOs need to stop striving to emulate and speaking the language of the top marketers. It’s crucial they have a strategy that’s unique to their business and to start listening to their CEOs and boards of directors. Marketing strategies are not one-size-fits-all; the tactics used by the biggest brands may not work for other businesses. The one-percenters will only break your heart.

Change the narrative

The CMO narrative needs to get smarter and less narcissistic. In the last year, there were roughly 10,200 articles in the United States on chief marketing officers. Approximately 22% of articles were on new job appointments (not a great sign), a large percent were about new campaigns, Super Bowl ads, loyalty programs and product launches and an astounding 4.6% of the articles were related to Facebook’s new CMO.

But media coverage for transformative marketing theories and models lags the other managerial professions significantly. Our lack of strategic innovation is driving a growing perception with CEOs and boards that chief marketing officers and marketing departments are not keeping pace with the changing business environment.

Think beyond the consumer

Brand management has long succeeded based on the science of the relationship between a company and the consumer. In today’s business environment—where impact, alpha and growth are driven by so many subtle variables—it is no longer sufficient for CMOs to focus on consumers alone.

The CEO must deal with an incredibly diverse number of stakeholders including the media, government regulators, elected officials, employees, supply chain partners, communities, investors, advocacy groups and consumers. Preaching that “it is all about the consumer” is a largely outdated CMO mindset. We need to make a science out of all stakeholders that define a company's success or failure and how all audiences collectively drive company impact. We need to leverage new AI and data science tools to monitor all players on the field. Brand management needs to adapt.

Advance the science of marketing

Marketing as a tactical science has grown while marketing as a strategic science has declined. Our collective tactical innovation across digital, social, mobile have been incredible. However, if you do a search for “great marketing thinkers,” the results should be a reason for strategic concern. They are old ... very old.

To fight the decline, we need new ideas that drive real business impact. We need strategies that can stand alongside the science the CPG firms created in the 1950’s. Our colleagues in the C-Suite are not waiting. Finance, technology, operations and manufacturing have reinvented their strategic fundamentals multiple times over. We need to get moving and find new strategic theories and cannot be simply a collection of outdated tactics. We should not rely on 75-year-old models. There are limitless possibilities in marketing and it’s time for CMOs to think bigger.

Embrace the P&L

Since the concept of shareholder value was introduced in 1976, companies have increasingly been focused on the bottom line. There are occasional glimpses that this might change—such as the Business Roundtable’s empty 2019 declaration that it would redefine corporate purpose—but then reality sets back in and it always comes back to bottom line and share price.

Recent CMO studies have reinforced the fact that marketers are getting the message and becoming performance- and ROI-obsessed. The challenge is that all performance is not the same. When CMOs shows digital marketing ROI or any hyper-narrow vertical measurement to a CEO when the company growth or share price are not doing well, they look like they do not get it.

We need to stop speaking the language of marketing and start speaking the language of business. We need to talk about share price, multiples, valuation, growth rates and exit strategies. Too many CEOs and CMOs are speaking different languages. Even if both the CEO and CMO are working to better the company overall, a lack of communication means they are not aligned. For CMOs to reposition themselves within the company, it’s crucial for us to start speaking the language of business and further align our strategies with the larger business overall.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

20211018_John Connors_JohnConnors_1x1.jpg
John Connors

John Connors is CEO and co-founder of Boathouse.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why diversity is fundamental to better creative ideas, work and results

Why diversity is fundamental to better creative ideas, work and results
Are you leaving yourself open for someone to feel safe coming out to you?

Are you leaving yourself open for someone to feel safe coming out to you?
TikTok’s community product reviews—5 ways brands should navigate feedback

TikTok’s community product reviews—5 ways brands should navigate feedback
Mental health is the monumental brief that needs the power of our Industry

Mental health is the monumental brief that needs the power of our Industry

What Bond can teach brands about crafting a sonic legacy 

What Bond can teach brands about crafting a sonic legacy 
Why sharing user data trends can make social media better for everyone

Why sharing user data trends can make social media better for everyone
How to write an RFI that reveals martech strengths and smarts 

How to write an RFI that reveals martech strengths and smarts 
6 ways QR codes can be even more useful to brands

6 ways QR codes can be even more useful to brands