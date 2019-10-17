5G is a giant leap for mankind ... and for media, too
We’ve been hearing about 5G’s arrival for some time. While most of us are expecting the same kind of transformation delivered by 4G, 5G will actually be a giant leap forward in a far more revolutionary style.
With 5G download rates of 20 to 100 times more data per second, we’ll be downloading full movies on phones and tablets in less than a minute. What will be even more exciting: 5G’s essential elimination of latency—the delay before a transfer of data begins—and the ability to simultaneously connect a huge number of devices to the internet and each other.
Zero latency will enable supercharged innovation in connected and autonomous autos. For example, vehicles will be able to better account for, and avoid, pedestrians crossing the street in front of, alongside or behind them.
The lack of latency will also benefit digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertisers. It will be easier to target consumers in vehicles—including ride-share cars—and via digital taxi tops. As more self-driving features proliferate, we’ll see ads in cars not only for passengers, but also for drivers. DOOH will become an even greater source of revenue subsidizing the taxi industry, and will provide additional income opportunities for gig workers in the ride-sharing sector.
The absence of latency will also support marketers, consumers, communities and society in previously unimagined ways. With more computing pushed to the cloud—and the resulting reduction of hardware that sits on site—there will be more flexibility in hardware design and use. This can drive, for instance, innovation in the size and sophistication of digital screens.
We will also have the ability to tackle real-world priorities, such as local government initiatives, and have the advertising revenue to pay for them.
In Las Vegas’ Fremont district, for instance, free-standing digital signs equipped with cameras alert ride-share drivers when to efficiently pick up passengers—and avoid being ticketed for causing congestion. The solution is funded by DOOH; there is no cost to the city. Innovative ride-share companies such as Curb, Vugo, CMN and Firefly are becoming the driving forces behind this innovative sea change. The Fremont signs are not yet powered by 5G, but the new technology will supercharge it, and similar initiatives, by making it easier to implement real-time experiences.
5G will also enable a tremendous number of devices to be simultaneously connected to the internet and each other. It is predicted that 5G will support a minimum of one million devices within every square kilometer, or .39 square miles.
From appliances to wearables, from voice assistants to cars, everything will be connected. More plentiful connectivity will enable DOOH to offer marketers more robust real-time targeting opportunities.