9 ways to foster an inclusive work culture

It’s National Inclusion Week in the U.K., which is a wonderful concept, but inclusivity must not be the focus for only one week. To grow, a brand must build a more inclusive culture that attracts a wider diversity of talent which, in turn, improves business outcomes.

Having an inclusive culture empowers diverse talent to come together, think differently and share their different experiences and perspectives. This dynamic drives creativity, innovation, transformation, development and engagement. Here are nine ways to make it happen:

Keep inclusion front and center

Inclusion is a very deep-seated human trait. None of us like to be excluded. If employees feel excluded in the workplace, it will stifle growth. Make inclusivity one of your personal goals. Ask to be graded on it in staff surveys. Take an open and honest approach to conversations around the subject. Put it on the company agenda—even if sometimes that is challenging for everyone. Foster a spirit of transparency and collaboration. This is not something anyone can do on their own.

Establish a blind application process

Having a blind application process for all entry-level roles is essential. This will enable you to remove unconscious bias and select from a larger pool of candidates from different backgrounds. It will enable you to make new hires based on merit and ultimately produce a more diverse workforce with more varied skills.

For non-entry-level positions, have a balanced shortlist and ensure that members of the interview panel have undergone unconscious bias training. In addition, make sure all interview packs provided to hiring managers include a series of nudges to reinforce the unconscious bias learning.

Celebrate a welcoming and inclusive culture

Think of how your workplace is perceived when employees join or move throughout the company. This will enable you to ensure that the external perception of your company is one of a welcoming and inclusive culture, which will attract more talent from underrepresented backgrounds.

Support employees returning from parenting or adoption leave

Coming back to work after a baby or adoption can be hard, but you want your team members to feel included from Day One. Helping returners come back is bolstered by structured mentoring and maternity or parenting coaching for them. In addition, recognize that there may be gaps in their development due to their absence, so make sure they have access to all learning and development opportunities as they transition back into work.

Close your gender pay gap

Make the elimination of disparities a joint KPI of the leadership team. Review progress quarterly, not annually. Which way are the numbers going? What actions can close the gaps?

Liberate flexible working

Having core working hours to enable everyone to better balance their lives—allowing for more flexible start and finish times—felt visionary in 2019. But the pandemic has changed how we work forever, and remote working and flexibility are here to stay. The people team should actively work with employees to understand what kind of hybrid working they want. Listen, learn and flex: What is your office there for and how do you make hybrid really work? Put in place manager guidance that includes a remote working guide for parents and those with responsibilities as caregivers, and let your clients know what you are doing and why.

Build active support networks

Build internal networks so that everyone has a place to talk and discuss their needs with people who share their experiences—be that BIPOC, LGBTQ+, neurodiversity or beyond.

National Inclusion Week is the perfect chance to hold events to celebrate, welcome new joiners and help shape the workplace we all want to be part of.

Walk the talk

Ensure that who you are is also reflected in what you do. Putting inclusion at the heart of your employee offering is a start but must be reflected in your external offering, too. Being in the creative and communications industry, you have a direct route into people’s homes and lives. Working with your teams and clients, every day and in every channel, you have the chance to create work that can shape the world we want to see

Keep learning

The path to change is one of many steps and we must all keep learning and listening and be open to having sometimes difficult conversations that will shape the journey to true inclusion. By focusing on inclusion, you will equip your teams to make a difference, enhance their wellbeing and drive success and growth in your organization. The world is changing, and inclusion is the key to both growth and future-proofing your business.