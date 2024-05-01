Opinion

AANHPI consumers are underrepresented in marketing—how advertisers can change this

5 strategies to foster long-term trust and value
By Juie Shah. Published on May 01, 2024.
The AANHPI community will have a projected buying power of $1.9 trillion by 2026.

Credit: Getty

Asian America Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander is a loaded acronym—as a marketing leader who identifies as AANHPI, I harbor mixed sentiments for it. The loud, proud and flavorful celebrations in May bring joy but don’t take away from the realization that AANHPI often feels like a breadth of nuanced experiences reduced to a monolith.

The 24 million-member AANHPI community is complex, tracing roots to more than 75 countries, 50 distinct ethnic groups and more than 100 languages. It will have a projected buying power of $1.9 trillion by 2026 and is set to become the largest immigrant group by the middle of the century.

Yet, according to a 2020 Morning Consult survey, 3 in 5 Asian American-Pacific Islander respondents said they rarely or never see people who look like they do in advertising materials. To tap into this immense untapped economic potential and foster genuine value creation for the AANHPI community, brands must take proactive steps: 

The parts are greater than the whole

While simplification is a powerful tool in marketing, oversimplifying risks missing out on valuable opportunities. While AANHPI might seem like a singular entity, the community comprises a baffling range of diversity in culture, heritage and lived experiences.

Brands must more deeply understand the identities and rituals that make up subgroups within, prioritize specific groups through different efforts, forge meaningful connections to products and services and target them intentionally to drive consideration.

Cultural alignment instead of cultural appropriation

Cultural appropriation is a shortcut that often dilutes the significance of specific cultural traditions in an attempt to make the product more mainstream. For instance, a lot of Asian Americans believe that chai tea latte (translated to tea-tea-milk) represents cultural appropriation as it doesn’t represent the significance of chai in South Asian cultures while also getting the nomenclature wrong.

Brands should strive for cultural alignment rather than appropriation, ensuring that their products and services authentically reflect the values of the cultures they draw from.

Deeper truth over surface-level insights

A 2021 survey by the Asian American Foundation found that 43% of Asian Americans feel their culture is not accurately represented in media. Brands often want to tap into a new market by revealing surprising cultural insights that are lesser known in pop culture, but it is important to ensure that insights are researched to ensure resonance. 

In the U.K., the BBC and The Guardian published recipes in honor of the Lunar New Year. However, their visual incorporation of joss paper and funeral envelopes, considered “unlucky” and “cursed” due to their association with death rituals, sparked unintended backlash. Although the intention was to resonate with the Chinese subgroup, a deeper exploration of symbolisms and meanings could have averted outrage and fostered deeper relatability.

Empathy over check-box representation

Checking the box on a range of racial profiles is easy, but truly empathizing with the subject is hard. It requires a keener eye and more AANHPI inclusion within brands and agencies’ employee base. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 7% of advertising and PR employees identify as AANHPI and the percentage drops even more at the leadership level.

Additionally, brands must create DE&I review groups to ensure that the output isn’t merely tokenizing communities but creating empathy with the cultural identity. Employing diverse talent is a strategic investment to effectively tap into diverse markets, thereby enhancing economic advantage.

Long-term journey over short-term vision

While moment-in-time marketing during cultural events such as Diwali, Lunar New Year or Ramadan can create temporary buzz, brands must prioritize building enduring relationships with diverse audiences. This means shifting focus from fleeting moments of commercialized celebrations to sustained engagement throughout the year. Procter & Gamble's first AANHPI campaign, “The Name,” tapped into how names carry history and significance and are often central to our identity; however, for many AANHPIs, indifference and sometimes unintentional mistakes can lead to mispronunciation, misidentification and create barriers within communities.

Showing that you truly understand an audience’s struggles goes a long way in fostering long-term trust and value.

Juie Shah

Juie Shah is a Group Strategy Director at DDB Chicago.

