AANHPI consumers are underrepresented in marketing—how advertisers can change this

Asian America Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander is a loaded acronym—as a marketing leader who identifies as AANHPI, I harbor mixed sentiments for it. The loud, proud and flavorful celebrations in May bring joy but don’t take away from the realization that AANHPI often feels like a breadth of nuanced experiences reduced to a monolith.
The 24 million-member AANHPI community is complex, tracing roots to more than 75 countries, 50 distinct ethnic groups and more than 100 languages. It will have a projected buying power of $1.9 trillion by 2026 and is set to become the largest immigrant group by the middle of the century.
Also read: A celebration of AANHPI creative excellence
Yet, according to a 2020 Morning Consult survey, 3 in 5 Asian American-Pacific Islander respondents said they rarely or never see people who look like they do in advertising materials. To tap into this immense untapped economic potential and foster genuine value creation for the AANHPI community, brands must take proactive steps: