AANHPI consumers are underrepresented in marketing—how advertisers can change this

The parts are greater than the whole

While simplification is a powerful tool in marketing, oversimplifying risks missing out on valuable opportunities. While AANHPI might seem like a singular entity, the community comprises a baffling range of diversity in culture, heritage and lived experiences.

Brands must more deeply understand the identities and rituals that make up subgroups within, prioritize specific groups through different efforts, forge meaningful connections to products and services and target them intentionally to drive consideration.

Cultural alignment instead of cultural appropriation

Cultural appropriation is a shortcut that often dilutes the significance of specific cultural traditions in an attempt to make the product more mainstream. For instance, a lot of Asian Americans believe that chai tea latte (translated to tea-tea-milk) represents cultural appropriation as it doesn’t represent the significance of chai in South Asian cultures while also getting the nomenclature wrong.

Brands should strive for cultural alignment rather than appropriation, ensuring that their products and services authentically reflect the values of the cultures they draw from.

Deeper truth over surface-level insights

A 2021 survey by the Asian American Foundation found that 43% of Asian Americans feel their culture is not accurately represented in media. Brands often want to tap into a new market by revealing surprising cultural insights that are lesser known in pop culture, but it is important to ensure that insights are researched to ensure resonance.