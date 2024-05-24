AI job fears—how employers can ease workplace anxiety and embrace innovation

AI has a PR problem that extends to the workplace, where distrust is high. But even as teams experience AI anxiety, many are experimenting with it, especially as generative AI makes the technology more widespread and accessible. In fact, the rise of AI is a tremendous opportunity for employers to alleviate workplace anxiety, empower early adopters and improve their employer brand through the creation of better employee experiences.

According to Gartner, employers can ease anxiety by articulating a vision for how AI will make their lives better. This is crucial because businesses risk their employees becoming stagnant and the company falling behind if they fail to embrace AI. Conversely, employers risk losing early adopters to competitors who demonstrate a clear understanding of AI’s potential and how they will harness it.

How can businesses build a better employer brand with AI? By transforming employee perceptions of AI—in turn, equipping their organizations with AI through a stronger, more adaptable team. Designing a better employee experience with AI is essential to connect vision with a compelling employer brand. By doing so, leaders can change how employees perceive and interact with their organizations and ecosystem of colleagues, customers and clients. Here are three strategies:

Read the pulse of your team

Surveying employees is essential to maintaining the authenticity of any employer, and AI is no exception.