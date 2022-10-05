Connected TV—how to engage audience seamlessly

Just what are the advantages of CTV? The platforms have the use of a home network to map all the devices a consumer watches TV through and all the devices a household connects to the internet (such as tablets, phones and laptops). This device map is used to understand consumer behaviors and to target ads to their devices in and out of the home. The display ads consumers see are related to the TV ads they have been served. These capabilities—combined with the targetability, immediacy, interactivity and measurability that CTV offers—make it highly promising.

Yet we see it being neglected. This is not to say that brands aren’t trying. In June, Roku and Walmart announced a partnership that aims to crack the code on making purchases via TV streaming and shopping with remotes. The two companies introduced their plan to allow viewers to purchase items with their remotes while streaming on Roku devices. This is a smart way for a brand to take a leap.

Essentially, the test-and-learn program adds an overlay to an existing ad so that streamers can choose to click “OK” on their Roku remote and make a transaction right on the screen with their TV show paused. Since typing a credit card number using a TV remote can be frustrating, customers bypass that step using their credit card info already on Roku’s payment platform.

It’s this kind of effort that essentially collapses the funnel: Instead of awareness, consideration and conversion happening in increments—often separated by hours, days or months—it now comes together in seconds.

What should marketers be thinking about in developing advertising strategies for CTV? Just as the Roku/Walmart partnership is a test and learn project, they should be doing plenty of testing and learning too: