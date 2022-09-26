Opinion

Connecting with Hispanic consumers—how brands can communicate with authenticity

5 insights to guide campaigns during Hispanic Heritage Month
By Katia Lozano. Published on September 26, 2022.
Credit: iStock

As a Mexican American engaged to a Colombian Canadian living between L.A. and Montreal—and with experience working at U.S. and Mexican ad agencies on cross-border brands—diversity, equity and inclusion are personal and professional passion points. During Hispanic Heritage Month, here are some insights for marketers to take into consideration when developing campaigns around the celebration. 

It’s important to understand what Hispanic Heritage Month represents. It is a month-long event when Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Mexico celebrate their independence. However, the celebration is inclusive of all U.S. Hispanics with any Latin American, Caribbean or Spanish ancestry. It celebrates our communities’ accomplishments and achievements in art, culture, science and history. 

Hispanics, who represent 18.7 percent of the total U.S. population, account for 51.1 percent of the population growth. Yet this audience continues to be underserved by marketing efforts. This underrepresentation disregards the loyalty our community has for brands that actually speak to them.

For those marketers that haven’t yet made this connection, there’s a huge opportunity to engage with an ever-growing segment of the population whose spending power continues to expand. 

Here are key insights and best practices when marketing to Hispanic audiences:

Intertwine English and Spanish  

This practice promotes diversity and is especially effective with Gen Z Hispanics who have grown up in a cross-cultural environment. They navigate by code-switching from their culture of origin to the mainstream culture they have embraced through their day-to-day lives. 

Highlight Latin creative, music, art 

With so much Latin talent among musicians, designers and artists in general, collaborations with brands enhance the authenticity of a brand’s marketing and serve as a much-needed platform for this talented group to promote its art.  

Have Hispanics tell their own stories 

There’s nothing more compelling than portraying Hispanics telling their own stories. All U.S. Hispanics have a story to tell, and giving them a space to share successes, struggles and even day-to-day events will be relatable and strongly resonate with our community.  

Support Hispanic businesses  

Just as we see brands supporting Latin artists, there are also brands supporting Hispanic businesses. This support usually goes beyond Hispanic Heritage Month, and actually becomes an ongoing effort of partnership that speaks highly of the true commitment companies have toward our Latin community. 

Include all Hispanic backgrounds 

Campaigns should go beyond attention to language; the cultural aspect is just as important. As such, avoiding stereotypes through proper representation is key to conveying an authentic message. 

As this audience continues to be a growth driver of the economy and overall population of this country, we’ll certainly see an increased desire to engage with it. For this reason, it’s imperative for brands to truly understand the nuances, values and drivers that will create affinity and connection with the Hispanic community. 

In this article:

Katia Lozano headshot
Katia Lozano

Katia Lozano is a management supervisor at RPA and a member of the Hispanic Inclusive Intelligence team.

View all articles by this author
