Connecting with Hispanic consumers—how brands can communicate with authenticity

As a Mexican American engaged to a Colombian Canadian living between L.A. and Montreal—and with experience working at U.S. and Mexican ad agencies on cross-border brands—diversity, equity and inclusion are personal and professional passion points. During Hispanic Heritage Month, here are some insights for marketers to take into consideration when developing campaigns around the celebration.
It’s important to understand what Hispanic Heritage Month represents. It is a month-long event when Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Mexico celebrate their independence. However, the celebration is inclusive of all U.S. Hispanics with any Latin American, Caribbean or Spanish ancestry. It celebrates our communities’ accomplishments and achievements in art, culture, science and history.
Hispanics, who represent 18.7 percent of the total U.S. population, account for 51.1 percent of the population growth. Yet this audience continues to be underserved by marketing efforts. This underrepresentation disregards the loyalty our community has for brands that actually speak to them.