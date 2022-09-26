Connecting with Hispanic consumers—how brands can communicate with authenticity

For those marketers that haven’t yet made this connection, there’s a huge opportunity to engage with an ever-growing segment of the population whose spending power continues to expand.

Here are key insights and best practices when marketing to Hispanic audiences:

Intertwine English and Spanish

This practice promotes diversity and is especially effective with Gen Z Hispanics who have grown up in a cross-cultural environment. They navigate by code-switching from their culture of origin to the mainstream culture they have embraced through their day-to-day lives.

Highlight Latin creative, music, art

With so much Latin talent among musicians, designers and artists in general, collaborations with brands enhance the authenticity of a brand’s marketing and serve as a much-needed platform for this talented group to promote its art.

Have Hispanics tell their own stories

There’s nothing more compelling than portraying Hispanics telling their own stories. All U.S. Hispanics have a story to tell, and giving them a space to share successes, struggles and even day-to-day events will be relatable and strongly resonate with our community.