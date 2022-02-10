Why 2022 could be a banner year for creativity and representation

Is there anyone better suited to take the pulse and drive the narrative of the American body creative than some of the first folks to do so?

Advertising and marketing serve an altogether unique approach to not only understanding how we think about ourselves but more importantly, how we think. And the presence or absence of who we use to advance the narrative of us is at least as significant as who is used to create them. But “Us”? “We”? “Them”? It’s easy to wonder of whom we speak and what their faces look like.

Which is why it’s been so easy to bring a certain level of paranoia to bear when considering the Western love for cinematic period pieces where the faces all tend to look the same. From Mad Men to almost each and every World War 2 drama, the streamlined story says, sometimes without saying it aloud, that these were simpler times (though simpler for whom is never discussed). Simpler sans shades of colored folks that might complicate the set and setting, by the looks of things.

Now while being unsure of whose collective memories these rosy walks are designed to play on, they always struck me the same way: “There seems to be a wealth of opportunity for people of color in Hollywood!” Mostly because it was not being seen on the screen. Or in the ads where stumbles have been both significant and cringeworthy—from Gucci’s blackface turtleneck sweaters to H&M’s “coolest monkey in the jungle” sobriquet for a Black child.

These ideas in the conception and actualization had to pass through multiple layers of pre-market approval—layers that made one thing clear: There were as many Black folks at these key decision points as there were in the final product. A killing, and costly, mistake.

A mistake that was mostly made manifest because “the attitudes of those inside the agencies/holding companies haven’t really changed,” said Derek Walker, owner at creative agency Brown & Browner. And to a finer point “The advertising industry didn’t get like this on our own … we learned this from a group of big and powerful clients who became risk-averse.”

A nice turn of phrase: risk-averse.

Back in the ‘90s I’d been hired to do a raft of work for a major marketing and communications company. Meetings on the phone, email love for my turns of phrase in content and copy. Enough work where a desire was finally expressed to have me show up in Seattle to present.

Something I was more than glad to do. The months of work had been revivifying and, in the face of an uneven media landscape dealing with digital shifts, presented a world of possibilities that hadn’t previously been considered by the hardcore journalist I was.

Well, it was good that I had enjoyed the work I had already done because I’d never work for them again.

“I didn’t know that he was Black,” the Seattle executive later told my non-Black benefactor, who responded, “Is that a problem?”

“Uh. No.”

Well, like Candide said of Dr. Pangloss in Voltaire’s satirical novel—If he said it is so, then it must be so. But I had my … suspicions.

After powering through college as a cognitive science major, my daughter decided she could best ply her trade at Wieden+Kennedy. She harassed them for a job, they gave her an internship and a few weeks in 82-year-old company founder David Kennedy (RIP) recommended her for hire.

In 2021 she was not a problem but clearly a solution.

“When you see, or watch things that suddenly just feel true and right? I guarantee you it was developed by numbers of different voices from different places,” said Pilar Newton-Katz—a lifelong creative out of the Rhode Island School of Design who not only did animation layout on MTV’s “Daria” but also is a professor at both the School of Visual Arts and The City College of New York—in considering how she connects creativity and representation.

Which is precisely what a melting pot is supposed to deliver. And opportunities for delivering it in 2022? If the numbers are to be believed: ample. According to the BIA Advisory Services forecast across 16 different media platforms—digital, mobile, OTT and political—ad spending will hit $173 billion.

So, in celebrating Black History Month, if this is not a cause for celebration we’re unsure what is. But having seats at the table where the celebrations are afoot? Well, that’s a damned good start. Here’s hoping the brands think so, too.