Fernando Machado on lasers and chandeliers—and how to balance creativity and measurement

Also, certain things are more easily measured than others. It is very easy to measure sales, especially if you are a direct-to-consumer business. Sales figures are very factual. And no matter what type of marketer or creative you are, in the end you will need to deliver sales and profit (unless you are working for a nonprofit, of course). So, of course things you do must drive sales. But assuming things are not working because brand marketing activities are not shifting brand health in the short term is not necessarily the right conclusion.

Should we not care about attribution, measurement and return on investment? No, of course we should care about all those things. What I said in the first paragraph is precisely what I think. But it is wishful thinking.

The issue with predictably and models is that something creative usually breaks patterns from the past. Creativity tends have an output that is different than the norm. And by its nature, something that is truly creative will set your brand or activity to be different from things that have been done in the past and add a good level of uncertainty to whatever predictive model you may have.

I am all for measurement and attribution. Why wouldn’t I be? At the same time, I believe creativity unlocks brand and business growth. And the more creative you are, the trickier it will be to predict outcomes. That’s why I get frustrated when people hide behind research pointing to the fact that something that is clearly not good tested well or that something that has potential to be disruptive didn’t test so well. Great marketing teams test things to learn, not to delegate decisions to research results.