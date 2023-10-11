Gen Alpha is stressed—here’s how brands can help 

Gen Z Voices explores the Gen Z perspective on marketing, technology, social media and the future of the ad industry. Submit your essays here. When millennials first hit the scene, they mystified marketers—and spawned headlines about all the industries they would destroy. Today, our industry has spent a lot of time and resources trying to learn about subsequent generations—Generation Z (my generation) and Generation Alpha (13 and younger)—to better connect with these audiences. Gen Alpha is known for being a diverse generation of savvy digital natives who are already heavily influencing their parents’ wallets. For obvious reasons, marketers tend to focus on media, tech and—when they are old enough—spending habits. But reading the latest research, the characteristic that jumped out is just how stressed Gen Alpha already is. It’s no secret that increased media and technology consumption correlates with increased stress levels. I can personally speak to that as a member of Gen Z. But given how surprisingly high stress levels already are for this young audience, it’s important for brands to alleviate stress for Gen Alpha and their parents. Girls are bearing the brunt Gen Alpha is growing up in a world where technology reigns supreme and information flows incessantly. But the technology they use daily is also a contributing factor, with teens worrying greatly about what people will say about them on social media. Teenage girls in particular are stressed over appearances and body image. The issue of media’s impact on teen girls feels like a game of whack-a-mole. As a teenager, I would reblog “thinspo” content (read: thin inspiration) on Tumblr. For Gen Alpha, "girl dinner" is trending on TikTok, where young women showcase the snack foods they eat as a meal. 

Knowing that these stressors are not one-off instances but instead embedded into media, brands and marketers can play a pivotal role in mitigating this. Here are some suggestions: Offer educational support School has always been tough on teens. But when baseline stress levels are already high, school stress is even more of an issue. By addressing the core stressor of schoolwork, brands can be seen as genuine allies in the pursuit of academic success. For example, what if a backpack brand provided free tutoring after school? Or if any brand frequently found in school lunchboxes provided ways for Gen Alpha to join free meditation sessions during lunchtime? Personally, I loved how Nicki Minaj emerged as the champion for millennials to stay in school. There’s an opportunity for brands to step in and uplift Gen Alpha’s education. Gen Alpha is also hungry to learn outside the classroom. A number of studies show that teens—raised by parents burdened by student loans and coming of age during a post-pandemic inflationary period—are interested in learning more about finances. Brands can seize this opportunity to provide educational content or financial products that cater to Gen Alpha’s curiosity about managing money. This not only empowers them with valuable life skills and alleviates financial stress, but also establishes a positive brand association. Support digital balance Brands should also lean into the platforms that younger audiences turn to when they want to alleviate stress. Like generations before them, Gen Alpha turns to entertainment to escape. How they get it is the big difference and how being the first fully mobile generation comes into play. For them, screens—mobile, laptop, whatever—are life. That said, we have all seen the data that shows too much time in front of screens can lead to mental and physical health issues. Brands can provide solutions that encourage responsible technology use. This may involve parental control tools, educational apps, or devices designed to facilitate a healthy balance between screen time and offline activities. Encourage physical activity and outdoor play Stress relief isn’t just about digital solutions and meditation apps. Part of supporting digital balance means supporting non-digital activities, even if it seems counterintuitive. Brands can promote physical activity and outdoor play by creating products that encourage children to engage in active and imaginative play. I still remember 20 years ago when I went to play Frisbee because Nickelodeon’s Worldwide Day of Play programming said to turn off the TV and play outside. Your brand can make the difference As more and more data sheds light on the pressing issue of stress among Gen Alpha and their parents, brands and advertisers have a unique opportunity to address these stressors through empathetic marketing and meaningful solutions. CMOs who understand the importance of addressing these stressors will not only connect with their target audience but also establish long-lasting relationships built on trust, empathy and innovation. Stress relief is more than a marketing strategy; it’s a way for brands to make a positive impact on the lives of their customers, contributing to a brighter future for Gen Alpha.