Opinion

Gen Z and brand loyalty—how limiting your scope can create a competitive edge

Fiat recently decided to stop selling gray cars, “… reinforcing Fiat's leadership as the brand of joy, colors and optimism,” said CEO Olivier Francois. (Fiat)
MK
By:
Milan Kendall Shah
August 23, 2023 09:30 AM

Featured Stories

How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom