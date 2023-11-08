Gen Z empathy burnout—how brands and marketers can support a digital generation

Gen Z Voices explores the Gen Z perspective on marketing, technology, social media and the future of the ad industry. Submit your essays here. In today’s digital zeitgeist, Gen Z is immersed in a ceaseless stream of content and connectivity—tuned into the world’s heartbeat 24/7. And in the face of the world’s tireless tragedy, the message of “you can do anything” has come to mean “you should do everything.” This is a heavy load for Gen Z to carry and one that can cause empathy burnout. Empathy burnout is a critical condition from which Gen Z would like to unsubscribe. The good news is that Gen Z believes in the power of brands to better people and the world. From a consumer angle in particular, there’s an undeniable truth that if brands and business leaders support Gen Z as they balance their emotional turmoil, then a deep, durable and dependable brand-consumer relationship can form. As a Gen Zer myself, here’s my take on the three driving forces fueling empathy burnout, and how brands, marketing leaders and employers can lend a helping hand: “Always online” shrinks bandwidth for empathy There seems to be a sense of collective exhaustion that no longer arouses indignation the way it used to. This is because we are always online. The streams of news stories—often laden with racial injustice, political polarization and distressing images—has desensitized Gen Z to a numbing extent. While Gen Z is deeply committed to addressing the world’s complex problems, the overwhelming nature of the problems has been leading to empathy burnout. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Gen Z Contributor Column\r\n We welcome Gen Zers to submit fresh takes exploring Gen Z within the ad industry\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Learn more here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n So, how can brands combat Gen Z’s perpetual digital nature? Get Gen Zers off their phones and participate in digital detoxing. Think about how to build a brand activation involving zero digital integration, such as partnering with a wellness or mindfulness brand to create an offline experience. First-person narratives and formats cultivate fleeting connections Another culprit is the over-personalization of content. First-person perspectives that we consume today often present harrowing realities of the world more personally, creating both a sense of profound intimacy and real discomfort. However, this personal connection is fleeting, as it’s quickly replaced with the next scroll of your screen. This jarring shift, superseded by the myriad of other videos and simultaneous consumption, results in any initial sincere reactions being lost to our voracious appetites for what’s next. Consider adding “pause”-type content to your social grids and calendars. Encourage moments of reflection or breaks in consumption to stand up, get out or just breathe. Asking “Are you still online?” might be the new brand-empathy outline. Our only coping mechanism perpetuates the cycle. The ability to memeify content has enabled Gen Z to resort to dark humor to unpack a tragedy. A generational coping mechanism, this allows us to commiserate with each other and relate over shared experiences. Though humor can be a healthy way to cope with difficult emotions, using dark humor excessively leads to desensitization and emotional detachment, making one feel delulu (Gen Z shorthand for delusional). To help break this cycle, don’t just post, rather provide an action to take. Help redirect Gen Z’s apathy toward action. Take small but effective steps such as giving a guide to read more about any topic or a recommended follow for an expert source. Instead of providing an escape, brands should focus on constructive steps toward course correction. Steps to take to mitigate these pervasive feelings of empathy burnout: Be a trusty co-pilot Prove to Gen Z that it doesn’t need to fix the world’s problems alone. Provide opportunities for meaningful collaboration and co-creation and go beyond just listening, action against their inputs. Mirror its empathy with your own Expressing care is Gen Z’s love language, so acknowledge their authenticity and actions and build trust. This means talk the talk—tell this generation that you are their partner for change across societal issues and won’t always substitute a bot over a human being. And walk the walk: Make sure your actions align with your words, otherwise this generation’s forensic ability to get to the truth will win out. Bid adieu to “sadvertising” It’s time to consider the tone of your “brand speak.” Prioritize lightheartedness and levity. Emotions don’t always have to pull at your heartstrings when humor, a smile or a laugh can be equally emotive and goes a lot further than we sometimes give positivity credit for. \r\n\r\n Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs\r\n