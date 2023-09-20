Gen Z’s audience persona is fluid, not static, and marketers should take note

Gen Z Voices explores the Gen Z perspective on marketing, technology, social media and the future of the ad industry. Submit your essays here. Strategy is full of complexity, nuance and the richness of life. Why aren’t audience personas? Clients continue to request a one-page persona of their desired target audience, which is almost always Gen Z—today’s most dynamic and multifaceted generation. This persona presents as a static snapshot, rife with cherry-picked statistics to support generic tropes. To me, it’s a great irony that the industry continues to attempt to use labels to capture a generation so inherently defined by fluidity. Being in our mid-20s, we are still figuring out where we want to be, what we want to do and who we really want to be. Being a constant work in progress, what matters to us is not so much the destination, but the process of getting there. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Gen Z Contributor Column\r\n We welcome Gen Zers to submit fresh takes exploring Gen Z within the ad industry\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Learn more here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n And the process is messy. One day, I could be feeling amazing about my current direction in life. The next day, I could be questioning and rethinking my course of action. Believe me, Gen Zers have a lot more going on than what the anti-ambition tropes tell you. Demographic labels and audience personas are by no means sufficient in fully capturing our spirit as a generation. Further, they prove ineffective in crafting a forward-looking strategy that can keep up with the speed at which we are evolving every day. So, how can marketers keep up? The first step is to shift the focal point from the end state to the process. While it is tempting to reduce a generation to simple and easy-to-understand labels, presenting Gen Zs as a static end state neglects the fact that we are constantly oscillating between the state of being and becoming. Our most frequented platforms can change, our interests can change and our values can change too. Turning the focus on our process, our ways of thinking and the ways in which those are manifested can help peer into the kaleidoscope to understand underlying motivational drivers and predict what our audiences may gravitate to next. Gen Zers are still in the midst of experimenting and exploring who we are and who we could become. That said, marketers can apply a new framework of thinking to pull apart the key underlying motivational drivers and capture the nuances and ways in which they manifest for any generation, subculture or community. I see our process of becoming in three phases, which we often cycle through throughout our lives. Contentment: ‘I just want to be’ The phase where you’re at ease and content with where you are at in life. It’s early mornings sitting by the table basking in the sunlight as I journal and the mid-afternoon coffee runs to take in the view of the central business district. You can see this manifested on social media as the romanticizing of everyday mundane moments, photo dumps and the soft life trend, where it’s all about savoring and appreciating life at its fullest and finest. Aspiration: ‘I want to become’ Here we are envisioning and working toward future goals. \r\n\r\n See all of Ad Age’s 40 Under 40 honorees here\r\n It’s keenly following the Substacks of the writers I admire and joining “Lonely Writers Club” to get closer to publishing a Substack of my own. On social, you’ll see it manifested in both the production and the consumption of content. We can be seen crafting mood boards on Pinterest, sharing aspirations for work, creating Linktree bios to promote our side hustles and joining gated communities where we bond over shared dreams and ambitions. Reflection: ‘I have become’ Finally, it’s the phase of self-expression and pride, where we take stock of our progress thus far. It’s me spending three hours poring through the journal entries I’ve done over the year, synthesizing them, and crafting a new direction for the year to come. On social, you can see it manifested via vision boards, affirmations, in and out trends and GRWM confessionals. One-page consumer personas can still serve as the baseline for brands and marketers to get a sense of who they are speaking to. But the baseline can be complemented with the understanding of an audience’s core motivations of contentment, aspiration and reflection, as well as how it manifests in their lives in different periods of time. Especially for Gen Z, a generation that resists static categorization, this will be paramount in ensuring that marketers are not left playing catch up.