Hiring creative talent—how to recruit in a post-certificate, post-portfolio school world

Bad news for the portfolio reviewer who discards books not assembled with familiar, Ikea-showroom precision. It means we, as a collective, need to take a breath and retrain ourselves to recognize potential. We’ll need to shift expectations from hiring pre-packaged creatives to recognizing, nurturing and mentoring unpolished talent, agnostic of path. And it means we’ll need to shift our search even more to TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and other digital platforms.

As creative leaders, we’re already more accountable than ever for making our industry more diverse. Now we have the chance to be more inclusive by putting in a little more effort, looking past the actual work and into the thought behind it.

Credentials: more obsolete than ever

Like a lot of industries, advertising has its own nasty habit of equating certain institutions (certain programs, certain shops, certain number under number lists) with gold stars when evaluating candidates—checking boxes instead of individuals.

But are institutions still the best way to find creative minds born of and trained by the internet—where almost all resources are a (free) click away? We think not. Creators today aren’t looking to pay a hefty sum to sit in a classroom and learn about “big ideas.” They already have an audience on TikTok and an opinion about monetizing on TikTok vs Reels. There is nothing academic about this group. This should feel like freedom. The only judgment that matters is your own taste level. Replace the pay-to-play doorkeepers with personal brands.