How brands can go beyond February to celebrate Black culture

Gaining the trust of Black audiences cannot be a once-a-year priority
By Jackeline Stewart-Hawkins. Published on February 18, 2022.
How 4 Black creatives are nurturing the diversity the ad industry needs
20220217_iStock-1028151660+3x2.jpg
When I was in grade school, Black History Month was a celebratory time. Our class focused on prominent history-makers including Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, and George Washington Carver. Today, like many other Black marketers, I have come to anticipate a swell of projects in the weeks leading up to month-long celebration of Black history and culture. Each January, brands scramble to put together their Black History Month marketing plans to be on trend. But, while Black culture sets trends, centering Black communities should not be reduced to one. It is the responsibility of marketers from every background to intentionally include and accurately represent and reflect Black culture for more than a month. 

In the wake of the brutal murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and, shamefully, too many others, brands and companies pledged to advance racial justice in response to society’s demands. The spotlight was on Black communities, and consumers of all backgrounds made it clear that a corporation’s commitment to addressing systemic racism and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion would make or break their relationship with its brand.

Representation became the topic du jour, and marketers rightfully focused on making sure Black talent was visible. This hypervisibility, especially during cultural moments such as Juneteenth and Black History Month, begged the question of who is at the decision-making table and behind the camera, not just in front of it. Marketing and advertising executives must take action and go beyond months or moments to keep pace with a society that increasingly needs to believe, not just see, change: 

Go beyond February 

Gaining the trust of Black audiences cannot be a once-a-year priority, it must be a daily one. Black people exist beyond February, and marketing and advertising should reflect that. Your marketing strategy is incomplete if it does not include multicultural approaches. Is your brand showing up in and with Black communities consistently? Cultural moments are a time to double down on efforts that are already in place and highlight ongoing campaigns, commitments and activations.  

From retail and health to tech and beyond, an always-on strategy is what it takes for your audiences and stakeholders to believe that your brand and organization values Black communities. The one-off statements and short-lived nonprofit and influencer partnerships that have come to dominate Black History Month campaigns are transparent and often draw more deserved ire than doing nothing at all. 

Build a new table 

When it comes to representation in marketing, much attention is paid to casting, imagery and content. True representation starts not with the people featured in the story, but with the storyteller. When homogenous marketing teams attempt to tell stories that do not belong to them, they not only put the brand at risk, but they flatten authentic lived experience into a commodity and ignore the humanity of those who own these experiences. Diversity, equity and inclusion is not just a corporate function, when it comes to marketing, it is an essential part of doing the job right.  

The Association of National Advertisers reports that while the overall racial and ethnic makeup of the industry is more diverse than ever, Black marketers and advertisers represent just six percent of the industry and five percent of leadership. This means there are important perspectives missing that could lead to more creative, well-rounded and truthful work. It also means that the few voices that are in the room have the impossible responsibility of making sure that a variety of Black voices are not only included but elevated. To achieve true representation, our industry cannot simply invite more people to the table. We must dismantle it and build something new that is inclusive in its origin. 

Open the aperture 

The Black History Month celebrations of my childhood focused on extraordinary heroes who faced devastating challenges in the name of freedom and equity. We must celebrate multifaceted stories today. Black communities are filled with everyday heroes who are defying the status quo by simply existing in a world that continues to deny our humanity. Our joy, as well as our personal, mundane tragedies, are stories worth telling. There are as many expressions of Blackness as there are Black people, which means that we have a long way to go to explore the rich diversity of our experiences.  

To avoid one-dimensional storytelling, brands must reflect the diversity within diversity. Center multiple Black storytellers who represent a range of geographic, social and political perspectives. Resist the urge to always feature “perfect” talent. Denying us the space to be flawed undermines our humanity and upholds a society that only respects Black people who fit arbitrary, often whitewashed, standards.  

Black history is being made as you read this. See you in March. 

Jackeline Stewart-Hawkins

Jackeline Stewart-Hawkins is executive VP, head of U.S. multicultural communication, Edelman.

