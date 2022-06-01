How brands can mitigate iOS data loss

Condensing flow

To ensure the most important conversion events are passed from SKAdNetwork, it’s imperative to ensure they happen within the 24-hour timer or are otherwise followed by an event that triggers the timer reset.

Optimizations can be made to an app’s flow to fast-track a user through the funnel. It is possible that offering a free trial option to a productivity app will increase the speed of conversion, or perhaps a more prominent nudge to add items to a cart for a shopping app. While these conversion events might not be north-star metrics, if these are events that indicate a high likelihood to purchase, they can be used as optimization events.

In-platform campaigns

All of this frenzy has pushed platforms to work harder than ever to stop this decline in their iOS ad revenues. Keeping users on platform allows channels such as Facebook to retain first-party data on the types of content or goods that people are purchasing, which then helps the company to refine its targeting capabilities.

A recent example is TikTok releasing its “App Profile Page” ad format, which takes users to a lookalike App Store page on TikTok before directing them to the actual App Store. Such a diversion might sound counterintuitive, but it’s not. In fact, the opposite is true and by adding this extra step, TikTok is provided with an additional signal for the segment of users who will download the app after seeing the App Store page.

Many other examples, such as Facebook’s Lead Ads and Instagram’s Shopping Ads, are worth exploring.

Looking ahead

Growth marketing campaigns have always relied on precise user data to help marketers make decisions on where to invest time and resources. However, what if much of that user data suddenly was stripped away? This is a potentially unfortunate circumstance that we face today. While such a transition will be painful in the short term, one silver lining is that it’s helping to prepare prime marketers for what will continue coming down the road with the rise of government privacy regulations.

This workbook isn’t an exhaustive tool kit by any means, but it will hopefully inspire additional ideas to help companies mitigate the challenges they will face from user data loss.