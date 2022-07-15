Surviving a recession—how brands can drive growth during a downturn

When possible, marketers should also tailor their messaging to customers based on any consensually obtained information such as profession, location, income and shopping habits. A recession affects everyone differently. Segmenting customers based on likely sentiment and tailoring marketing to reflect that sentiment will drive stronger bonds in difficult times.

Pivot to value by adjusting pricing

Customers respond to organizations whose words resonate with them, which is why adapting messaging to the economic mood is vital. But the most effective marketers match actions to words—not just infusing their marketing with recession-aware empathy but by transforming pricing and packaging to do the same

Businesses can implement dynamic pricing to adjust rates based on customer information and real-time economic trends. They can also reduce product sizes and adjust prices accordingly.

That said, marketers cannot expect actions to speak for themselves. Rather, they should amplify the resonance of these changes with consumers by putting out content reflecting pricing adjustments and the rationale behind them. Most consumers want savings information from retailers and brands during a recession. Such offers will help buyers understand that the business is working on their behalf.

Master loyalty by personalizing communications and offers

Adapting messaging and pricing to the recession can help businesses connect with a broad swath of struggling customers. But marketing leaders will set themselves apart from the pack by personalizing both communications and offers to returning shoppers, boosting engagement among loyalists and transforming newcomers into regulars. Even though loyalty is up for grabs, consumers want to stay loyal, even during a recession, but they need incentives (read: discounts) to increase the likelihood.