How business leaders can elevate their commitment to DE&I

I spent my corporate career in Fortune 500 companies where I was often the only woman in the room—and more often the only Black woman. When I started at the Ford Motor Company, I talked about diversity and inclusion because I didn’t want to remain the only Black woman in the room. I remember wondering why people, especially women, weren’t collaborating with each other. This led me to start the first women’s resource group—a group for Black women in the Ford purchasing organization, with a focus on sharing knowledge.

Eventually, all of the members of the group were promoted and many other employee resource groups were formed—which showed me that, if we have the courage to do the work, we can be the change we want to see.

Today this would be part of a company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. I believe that now is a critical time for leaders at all levels to move to the next phase and make significant changes within their organizations. My advice to them is simple:

Find your passion

What does improving diversity, equity and inclusion mean for you? What are you fighting for? What are you so passionate about that you are willing to use your time, energy, and connections to make it happen? Maybe you want to start an employee resource group to help a subset of employees find their voice. You might want to spearhead a “courageous conversations” series to give your staff the opportunity to share their experiences. Any of these things will lead to progress, but you need to be passionate about it.

Describe opportunities with clear language

Our language teaches people how to see us and treat us, which is why messaging is so important. It was clear what the civil rights movement was fighting for: voting rights and the overarching goal of equality for all. Increasing diversity, equity and inclusion is the ultimate goal, but carving out a small piece and being specific about what you’re asking for will engage allies as you reach out to them for support.

Identify champions at all levels

Efforts often get stuck before they get off the ground because of the misplaced idea that they have to start at a high level. Everyone in an organization is a leader regardless of level or title. Who are the decision makers? Who are the influencers? Who really understands the organizational dynamics? Who can connect us to senior leaders when the time is right? Of course, we want leaders at the highest levels involved and invested, but you don’t always have to go as high in the organization as you think when you are developing your strategy.

Remain consistent

I often see people giving up too soon—unsure how to navigate the organization and feeling as if they’re spinning their wheels. If a goal is important and nothing is happening, you just haven't found the right people to help. Expand your network—talk about it with a variety of people at different levels in the company. Seek out those who might think differently, because in that conversation you can gain new perspective. Remember that meaningful change within an organization takes time.

The good news is we have already made DE&I progress. Young people coming up have amazing role models at the highest levels of Fortune 500 companies. Young Black women can, for instance, look to Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of investment company TIAA. She has dedicated her career to helping people of color build wealth and find success. They see Rosalind Brewer, who rose through the ranks of top companies to become the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. And they have as inspiration Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder of The ActOne Group and the first Black woman to build and own a billion dollar company in the U.S..

These are powerful examples of progress but there is still much to be done. As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, let’s all do our part to pick up the pace in being the change we want, and need, to see.

