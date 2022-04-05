How CMOs can be true allies during cultural heritage months

But often leaders fade into the background when it comes to discussing race, even as their brands tout inclusion as a brand value. They’re too afraid of making a visible mistake, so they do nothing instead. Or they pass the baton to people of color, which can sometimes be a great thing—but other times can silo off an important conversation as a “special interest” talk that doesn’t apply to the core audience year-round. If you are the voice of your brand, you can’t hide yourself away or pass the buck for fear of messing up and then take the reins again when discussing a more comfortable topic.

Tension is real. Anxiety is real. The voice in your head listing all the things you can get wrong is real. But it’s important to acknowledge the tension and thoughtfully continue having the most authentic conversation possible, especially understanding that conversation involves you talking a lot less and listening more.

I never questioned my role moderating a panel on Women’s International Day, but wondered whether, as a cis-straight white woman, I was the right person to moderate panels on Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and Pride.

So, how do you walk the line between authentically promoting other people’s stories and spouting words that appear disingenuous or self-serving?

Build an inclusive platform

CMOs can go wrong by making it about themselves or putting the onus on Black employees, for instance, to speak for their entire demographic.

Brand leaders should work to acquire deeper cultural awareness and then build an inclusive platform for those willing to step up to the mic—both inside and outside the organization. Ask how can you help create an inclusive space in which diverse team members, marketers, customers and external audiences have a platform to share their stories and speak and be spoken to authentically?

You probably won’t get it right immediately or ever, but the important thing is being open to learning and unlearning. Even the most uncomfortable conversations—when engaged with open hearts and willing minds—can instigate profound progress and sustained action.

Encourage people to call you out

“We all have different definitions of privilege that we bring to a table. We all have blind spots,’” said Carrie Timms, Meta’s director of global customer marketing, EMEA, during a Black History Month panel. “So, I always say to my team, and I always say to people around me, ‘Tap me on the shoulder if I'm displaying a blind spot or I'm not seen at perspective, because that way we lift all boats together.’”

This is especially true when making decisions or hosting conversations about a group you’re not part of. Listen to employees, clients and customers to understand your blind spots. Don’t mine for trauma, but help people feel safe enough to share any experience they may choose.

“The most important thing is to listen more than you speak on the topic, but also get comfortable being uncomfortable,” said Maya Watson, Clubhouse’s global head of marketing, in discussing male allies’ roles during Women’s History Month. “The second thing is to bring women into the conversation. Admit what you don't know and ask women what the right solution is, as opposed to assuming what you think the right solution is.

Don’t just show up one day, or month, a year

“It can often feel like it is a bit of a public or artistic performance,” said ThoughtExchange CMO Lauren Kelly of some brands’ behavior during Black History Month. “And the risk is that it can end up being reductive where you're isolating a specific day or month to encompass Black people’s incredible contributions to building our country.”

Rather, this celebration of Black achievement should be woven into the everyday aspects of your brand purpose and activation at large. “There's something about America saying, ‘Well, OK, we're going to celebrate Black History Month, we checked that box,” said Michael Smith, CMO of NPR. “Now let's go back to the discriminatory and racist America we have for the other 11 months until we celebrate them again."

If inclusion isn’t already a part of your brand's DNA both internally and externally, then you have other work to do first. A stellar campaign or corporate event will highlight, rather than assuage, a corporate insufficiency.

CMOs can’t hide from their duty to provide a voice for their brand’s values. Recognize that you have a platform and use it to advance your company’s point of view on inclusion. Learn that there are times to step up to the mic and times to yield it to others—and all of the time, you should focus on living your brand purpose.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.