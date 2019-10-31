How my genius PR plan to rid MediaLink of its 'mafia' tag backfired spectacularly
I’ll never forget the wave of nausea that washed over me the first time I realized the media coverage I’d orchestrated had gone terribly wrong.
It was January 2015, and I was the newly appointed head of public relations at MediaLink on my first big assignment: to re-shape the narrative that the firm was the “mafia” of media. Public perception was that the company held closed-door meetings that magically brokered lucrative deals among media and marketing’s elite—and, if you didn’t hire MediaLink, you’d be screwed when it came to navigating the frontier of new media.
On the one hand, the intrigue surrounding MediaLink made it more desirable to potential clients—sexy, even. On the other hand, my bosses didn’t want our work to be a mystery. They wanted people to recognize the hard work that facilitated such impressive results (think nine-figure deals between top media and tech companies).
To pull back the curtain, I pitched a story to Recode, one of the most influential technology outlets, offering a behind-the-scenes look at MediaLink’s famed “meeting machine” during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. We’d allow a reporter to sit in on meetings with top execs to shed light on how our small team orchestrated the 800-ish meetings that would convene that week.
Conferences were our game days and CES was our Super Bowl. The pitch was perfect. Recode was in. This story would cement our credibility and dispel the "mafia" narrative.
I spent the next four weeks prepping for the story, which, incidentally, required gathering permission from every executive with whom the reporter would interface—which meant the entire media and marketing industry knew the story was in the works.
The pressure was on, and when the conference rolled around, I was ready: the executives had been prepped and the journalist was set. It was go-time.
Days later, the story hit with the headline: "Meet the MediaLink Mafia That Runs CES and Everything Else"
No, no, no, no, I thought. There was that word—"mafia"—the one word I had wanted to avoid. I thought I was hallucinating. I refreshed my phone once, twice, three times, hoping the headline would update. It didn’t. I felt faint, visions of my bosses’ angry faces and my unemployed future flashing in my mind.
I had walked the company directly into the “mafia” angle that I had promised I would change.
Still speed-reading the article on my phone, caller ID interrupted. It was my bosses demanding answers. I stammered as I explained that the story wasn’t what I pitched, and the headline was out of my hands. (One of the most basic rules is journalists and their editors can’t be controlled—you almost never get a say in the final text.)
Ultimately, they were forgiving and I kept my job, but I never fully recovered from the misstep. I’d broken their trust and it took time to earn it back.
What happened in Vegas at CES 2015 is a textbook example of how even the best-laid media plans can go awry. One of my biggest mistakes was that I almost never told senior management “no.” They wanted to be the focus of the feature, but we weren’t ready for that type of primetime exposure yet. A better approach would have been a more gradual media strategy—starting with publications that have smaller audiences and working up to mainstream outlets with larger ones.
Instead of pitching a sprawling feature about MediaLink the company, I should have broken down the story angles and parceled each one out specifically to niche media outlets. Such targeted outreach would have told a more precise story that would be relevant to each audience, while cumulatively reaching the same number of readers.
Unfortunately, earned media planning is a thorny issue for every media relations expert. Swamped with sky-high client demands and a 24-hour news cycle, the average PR pro can barely stay afloat; poorly directed pitches, spotty communication with clients and journalists, and flawed PR plans are rampant.
Looking back, my mistakes were obvious ones from which any promising PR star should learn as early as possible, but ideally not in such a high-pressure situation. I took the loss as an opportunity to dissect the media relations industry, to understand when and why stories go wrong, and to learn how PR people can be more effective in representing clients.
My Recode debacle was a colossal mistake, and what’s worse is that it could have been avoided. I knew how the industry perceived MediaLink and I wrongly assumed we could change their minds with one story. I will never let anything like that happen to me again.
Lesson learned: What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas—except if you work in PR.