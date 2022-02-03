How the National Retail Federation’s ‘Big Show’ can be better in 2023

With omnichannel continuing to be the hot industry buzzword, I’d like to see NRF and similar retailer conferences become omnichannel events as well. Guided retail store tours were offered in-person at NRF, but wouldn’t it be just as valuable to take attendees on a digital store tour, replicating the consumer online shopping journey experience and looking at merchandising through a mobile lens? As social platforms endeavor to be commerce players, it’s important to understand how retailers, especially in the U.S., can be leaders in this space in a similar way.

Also, how cool would it be to tag along through an AI experience on the expo floor—still being able to capture the feel of in-person through the interactions of attendees? The show started to explore the metaverse and, while we know shopping in the metaverse is currently terrible, there is a huge opportunity to capture consumers’ attention as we start to live more in virtual experiences.

Women at the table

A session highlighting women in the retail workforce cited that approximately 85% of retail purchases are made by women—but men are still the majority of NRF attendees.

And across the on-demand experience, only four sessions were presented with women as lead speakers. (One session—Power Hour: Leadership Lessons on Ruling Retail—did put female CEOs from WW International, Stitch Fix and Old Navy on stage together.)

At the same time, the event needs to be more user-friendly for women—meaning expanded virtual access for women in retail advertising—who for the past two years have seen both their work and home responsibilities expand and collide like never before. I was craving more opportunities to not only hear from the women on stage but more options for those like me who can’t always be in attendance.

Next-generation business models

There was extensive conversation around supply chain, operations and workforce challenges retailers face—including the impact robotics will have as retailers use stores to fulfill growing e-commerce operations. One highlight was the “just walk out” technology that has become more cost-effective (not only for Amazon but its competitors) and will become expand more quickly than we thought possible a couple of years ago.

As consumers’ expectations for fast and frictionless shopping experiences increase, the pressure on businesses is higher than ever. The underlying question: How are retailers going to evolve their business models to keep up with consumers?

Some evolution will be driven by innovations mentioned above—as well as increasing reliance on first-party data and retail media networks to make up some of the margin pressures they are experiencing by enabling omnichannel commerce solutions. Considering that 2021 was the year of retail media networks—with Lowe’s, Walgreens and other large players coming into the space and Walmart and Kroger expanding their current offerings—it would have been useful to hear what else retailers are exploring outside of their everyday business to evolve their core business models.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.