Opinion

How the National Retail Federation’s ‘Big Show’ can be better in 2023

3 ways in which the event missed the mark
By Keiko Osada. Published on February 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How brands can win Black consumers’ hearts, minds—and wallets
20220201_NRF1_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: NRF via Youtube

Despite rising COVID pressures, the National Retail Federation’s “Big Show” returned to New York as a live event in January. Coming from a background of commerce, CPG and media agency side, it was for me an opportunity to take a deep dive into the complexities and challenges facing the modern retail world.

Register for Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness at AdAge.com/NextWellness.

There is no doubt that the past two years have shown the resilience of retailers and hastened industry innovation—and the show for the most part reflected that. However, there are three areas where I think the event missed the mark—in terms of both experience and content—that should be addressed when planning next year’s show:

A virtual option

Like others coming out of the holidays, I was not able to travel to attend NRF live this year. While the event offered a fully virtual event in 2021, this year’s event was in-person only. I relied heavily on the show recaps, peers in my network and other press coverage to get as much information as I could as the event was happening live. I also purchased the on-demand pass that allowed for a post-show viewing of select content.

More from Ad Age
Why TikTok gets too much credit for making products go viral
Garett Sloane
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Ad Age Staff
Inside Condé Nast's paid subscription plan for Bon Appétit and Epicurious recipes
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

With omnichannel continuing to be the hot industry buzzword, I’d like to see NRF and similar retailer conferences become omnichannel events as well. Guided retail store tours were offered in-person at NRF, but wouldn’t it be just as valuable to take attendees on a digital store tour, replicating the consumer online shopping journey experience and looking at merchandising through a mobile lens? As social platforms endeavor to be commerce players, it’s important to understand how retailers, especially in the U.S., can be leaders in this space in a similar way.  

Also, how cool would it be to tag along through an AI experience on the expo floor—still being able to capture the feel of in-person through the interactions of attendees? The show started to explore the metaverse and, while we know shopping in the metaverse is currently terrible, there is a huge opportunity to capture consumers’ attention as we start to live more in virtual experiences.  

Women at the table

A session highlighting women in the retail workforce cited that approximately 85% of retail purchases are made by women—but men are still the majority of NRF attendees.

And across the on-demand experience, only four sessions were presented with women as lead speakers. (One session—Power Hour: Leadership Lessons on Ruling Retail—did put female CEOs from WW International, Stitch Fix and Old Navy on stage together.)

At the same time, the event needs to be more user-friendly for women—meaning expanded virtual access for women in retail advertising—who for the past two years have seen both their work and home responsibilities expand and collide like never before. I was craving more opportunities to not only hear from the women on stage but more options for those like me who can’t always be in attendance.

Next-generation business models

There was extensive conversation around supply chain, operations and workforce challenges retailers face—including the impact robotics will have as retailers use stores to fulfill growing e-commerce operations. One highlight was the “just walk out” technology that has become more cost-effective (not only for Amazon but its competitors) and will become expand more quickly than we thought possible a couple of years ago.

As consumers’ expectations for fast and frictionless shopping experiences increase, the pressure on businesses is higher than ever. The underlying question: How are retailers going to evolve their business models to keep up with consumers?

Some evolution will be driven by innovations mentioned above—as well as increasing reliance on first-party data and retail media networks to make up some of the margin pressures they are experiencing by enabling omnichannel commerce solutions. Considering that 2021 was the year of retail media networks—with Lowe’s, Walgreens and other large players coming into the space and Walmart and Kroger expanding their current offerings—it would have been useful to hear what else retailers are exploring outside of their everyday business to evolve their core business models.  

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

In this article:

Keiko Osada

Keiko Osada is global commerce director of Omnicom Media Group.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How brands can win Black consumers’ hearts, minds—and wallets

How brands can win Black consumers’ hearts, minds—and wallets
How to create a digital marketplace that protects both privacy and profits

How to create a digital marketplace that protects both privacy and profits
Climate destruction: how marketing can help refocus public awareness

Climate destruction: how marketing can help refocus public awareness
In-person events: why virtual connectivity is no longer optional

In-person events: why virtual connectivity is no longer optional
4 ways brands can put the fun back into sports for kids

4 ways brands can put the fun back into sports for kids
How b-to-b tech marketing jobs will evolve in 2022

How b-to-b tech marketing jobs will evolve in 2022
Marketing in 2022: 5 trends to watch

Marketing in 2022: 5 trends to watch
Digital accessibility: the billion-customer opportunity for brands

Digital accessibility: the billion-customer opportunity for brands