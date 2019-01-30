Opinion: Make it a Super Bowl every day for customers

Credit: iStock

It's the time of year where companies go all-out to advertise their brands and products at the Super Bowl. Broadcaster CBS is getting more than a $5 million market rate for each 30-second ad airing during Sunday night's game. And then there are the millions spent on sponsorships, side parties and more, let alone the $190 million expected to pour into the Atlanta economy.

With more than 100 million viewers focused on the Big Game, it's a great way to be noticed, to make waves, to convince people to buy your products and interact with your brand. But what if companies also put that same kind of effort into creating stellar customer experiences all year round?

Hear me out. PwC research found that 65 percent of U.S. consumers say that a positive experience with a brand is more influential than great advertising or marketing. Ads and branding get you noticed, but we are judged by the experiences we create for our customers every single day.

So what would it look like to treat customer experience like it's as important as the "The Big Game" every single day?

Build a championship team

Ok, sure, Tom Brady is an elite quarterback, arguably the greatest of all-time. But without his talented receivers, able blockers and play callers on the sidelines, he's just a quarterback with no team to win with. It's the same for any company looking to create great products and experiences. You need a mix of strategists, creatives, technical whizzes, and everything in between. You need the technologies and work practices that bring these diverse groups--all skilled in their own thing--together to really dream big and work together, creating common language, common goals and uncommonly good experiences for customers.

And like any great team, you need a dedicated head coach—a leader to drive experience across the business, not just in one department or silo, and empower the leaders of your smaller teams within the bigger squad.

Change up your playbook

We all have our tried-and-true ways of coming up with new ideas, of innovating and wooing customers. But, that can't ever be static. The needs, wants, whims and fickleness of customers is always changing. And with that, how you approach innovating your products and your brand has to keep up. The same playbook doesn't win every game. You might rely on some core elements, but by switching up what you do, how you do it and who you involve, you keep your super team thinking, engaged and focused on what matters.

Of course, you've got to practice these plays, but you can't let them go stale and you can't drop the ball, or you'll find all that innovation going to waste. You've got to get buy-in across the team and call on that customer experience leader to rally the next big play for your customers.

Special teams trick plays for the win

Creating amazing experiences for customers isn't just relegated to your main players, but to the teams you might consider on the periphery of traditional experience, from human resources to finance and more. If these teams are enabled to build their skills and try new things, the results can lead to better experiences. Those teams need to be a part of creating experiences. Sure, you'll have some players who specialize, just like any good special teams football squad, but it's the intermingling of players who can bring something special to the everyday, and vice versa.

It's often within those huddles that the magic happens--the ideas that cross departments and become the feature, product or service your customers remember. It's the trick play that lives on in better experiences every day instead of just once on a national stage.

Experience is your biggest asset. It connects your business, employees, and customers together in an intimate way. It's like an opportunity to perform at a big game level and effort every day. It's worth it--in terms of price premiums, customer loyalty and much more. Great experiences can make small companies look and feel big, make struggling companies look progressive and even make some boring brands look downright inspiring.