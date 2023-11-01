Marketing to Gen Z—why marketers must be authentic to avoid ‘brand ick’

As a Gen Z consumer, I’ve become an expert at recognizing cringey ads. They often feature forced attempts at a conversational tone, a misuse of slang and an ineffective embrace of trends that are giving ick. It’s often tough to watch brand marketers attempt to connect with Gen Z. I find myself dissecting their efforts to emulate trends while discerning the underlying values and products they’re promoting. There is a significant disconnect between my personal media consumption and the targeted Gen Z advertising that bombards my digital screen time. \r\n\r\n Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs\r\n As a Gen Z consumer, I appreciate ads that are funny, a genuine reflection of my world and seamlessly integrated into my digital experience. This underscores the crucial role of authenticity in marketing to our generation. Brands can win us over. But success in Gen Z marketing relies on an unyielding dedication to authenticity across two pillars: diversity and community. Avoiding brand ick When brands utilize tactics that feel forced or inauthentic, it quickly gives Gen Z consumers the 'ick'—an instant turn-off, making you hate the idea of being associated with them. 

Brands should participate in trends directly relevant to their products, even seemingly trivial ones, aligning them with their mission and values, says Robert Stevenson, head of business strategy at The Fifth. And they should avoid trends that don't resonate with their core identity. To create Gen Z-friendly marketing strategies, it's necessary to emphasize the importance of contributing to movements rather than merely pandering. It is pivotal to recognize that authenticity is the linchpin to success when connecting with this generation. To achieve this, brands must embrace diversity and community: Diversity An actual commitment to diversity in marketing is critical. Authentic diversity transcends mere demographic targeting or quota fulfillment, demanding a genuine, enduring commitment to values held by diverse audiences. With 27% of Gen Z saying that they are loyal to brands that align with their mission and values, brands must genuinely embody the values they claim. Gen Z demands purpose-driven and unobtrusively entertaining ads and can smell tokenism. Many brands feign diversity, risking alienation from the most diverse American population to date. This was evident in Bud Light’s most recent disaster wherein it tokenized the trans community. The ploy was evident when it failed to support the featured creator amid hateful backlash and ultimately pulled the campaign. Gen Z knew it wasn’t authentic and the brand demonstrated its lack of genuine commitment to the community in the following weeks. Meanwhile, Fenty, led by Rihanna, exemplifies authentic diversity in fashion and beauty and is praised for diverse products and inclusive hiring. It stuck to its core values of inclusivity, from shades reflective of every member of the population to gender-neutral products, completely changing the beauty industry standards in the process. True diversity requires a comprehensive commitment across a brand’s operations to avoid reputational damage and soured relationships with consumers. Community What brands forget is that communities—not individuals—build trends. Authentically incorporating a trend involves contributing to the communities that foster them. Gen Z values trends backed by cultural significance, not just trend exploitation. When determining whether or not to jump on a trend, brands should understand the community that built them. For instance, Pepsi’s infamous commercial featuring Kendall Jenner epitomized the inauthentic trend exploitation of “young people like protesters” and was quickly written off as insincere and exploitative. The mishap led to widespread panning and even an SNL skit parodying the commercial. In contrast, brands that help build communities excel at Gen Z communications. The community engaged should mirror a brand’s identity to nurture the relationship and build a following. Ryanair excels in authentic trend integration. It humorously aligns with popular cultural trends on TikTok by using memes to make fun of itself in context. This humor creates a genuine connection that has paid off with the brand garnering 2.1 million followers on the platform. Red Bull’s social media marketing sets another great example, integrating Gen Z into its community, not just its products. It incessantly focuses on extreme sports—where the brand has the authority to play. Through the creation of shared experiences that resonate with its adventurous spirit, the brand effectively translates this sense of adventure to consumers in ways that are most meaningful to individuals. Simultaneously, it supports creators and athletes who share its values while continuing to drive a massive share of voice among consumers. When brands conduct misguided attempts to engage a trend without respect for its core audience, they risk being called out for contrived and inauthentic marketing. Authentic community contributions are key to building meaningful connections and avoiding “brand ick” in marketing to Gen Z. Authenticity as the north star While marketing to Gen Z is fraught with potential pitfalls, the resounding message is clear: Authenticity isn’t just a preference, it’s a necessity. What makes Gen Z love a brand is its ability to remain faithful to its unique identity while crafting organic, trend-savvy advertisements that showcase genuine understanding of the diverse communities that make up Gen Z. The key to forging meaningful connections is rooted in shared values and beliefs. To genuinely captivate and engage Gen Z, brands must wholeheartedly embrace authenticity across their diversity initiatives, trend integration strategies and community-building efforts. If you want to avoid the "brand ick" and elevate your marketing game, you've got to get with it.