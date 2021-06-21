Opinion: The 3 post-COVID trends empowering people and shaping the future
After 15 months of working from my house through the COVID-19 pandemic, the masks are starting to come off here in Hudson, New York. But every day on calls with my teams, I am reminded that the recovery is happening at a different pace around the world.
Even in locations where the impact of the vaccination efforts is starting to be seen, there is a collective feeling of exhaustion and anxiety. This is a good time to step back and acknowledge the profound changes that have taken place in terms of business and marketing.
We are now in a period of transformation that I call "The Big Leap," which is being driven by three key shifts that catalyzed over the last year. All of these trends are helping to empower people and put them in control—and all will shape the future.
The compression of change
We’ve seen a leap from incremental to exponential change: By one estimate, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated 10 years of digital advancement into six months. Online stores rushed to open as physical stores closed, and living rooms suddenly became fitting rooms. Born out of necessity came incredible stories of resilience, with small businesses often leading the way forward.
In Brazil, Natural Do Barbosa, an eco-friendly and LGBTQ+ owned cosmetics brand, quickly pivoted from offline to online, enabling it to grow its audience outside São Paulo—something that seemed impossible when its physical store was open. And it started offering free, one-on-one consultations via WhatsApp, driving a 40% jump in online sales.
Businesses such as Natural Do Barbosa serve as examples of why we should be excited by the far-reaching technological acceleration spurred by the pandemic. Entrepreneurs, brands and creators now have more opportunities to find new revenue streams with tools that break down barriers to entry.
Marketing as the humanity of business
When it comes to marketing, we’re seeing a leap from words to actions. Today’s consumers demand actions from brands that serve their communities. In fact, 56% say it’s very important that businesses support the same values they believe in. And what became clear during the pandemic is that this more human approach is both rewarding and rewarded.
Consider the work of Lighting Orchard, an independent creative agency, to save Brooklyn Frontiers school. The school, which serves underprivileged students, was under threat of being shut down due to low enrollment precipitated by the pandemic. Lighting Orchard quickly put together a campaign targeted at parents and students and saved the school.
People’s expectations that brands take these sorts of actions are not going to go away anytime soon. And it doesn’t matter whether we are in a time of crisis. Every business today needs to measure the value of its work not only in terms of shareholder value, but also in terms of the social value it delivers to people.
Rebuilding the internet
We’re also seeing a leap from the internet as we know it to a rebuilt internet—one that puts people first and gives them more transparency and control. While people have a growing expectation of privacy, they undeniably still want personalization: 91% say they are more likely to shop with brands that provide relevant offers and recommendations.
Privacy and personalization are not a zero-sum game. People deserve both, and it’s possible to build a future internet that prioritizes both. This starts with giving people insight into, and command over, how their data is used. At the same time, data should still flow responsibly so that it can continue to support the services and experiences that enhance our daily lives.
Take the incredible work ARTHELPS did with ad agency Jung von Matt in service of those affected by the Syrian civil war. The organization leveraged an anonymized data set of Instagram photos to virtually rebuild historic monuments that were destroyed in the war and enabled people to immersively re-live memories they once thought lost forever.
Without data, this experience simply would not be possible, nor would the personalized marketing that people want and that so many businesses—especially small businesses—depend on. At the same time, consumers are demanding control and clarity when it comes to data. The solution is to leap into a rebuilt internet that always puts people first, with control and transparency at its center.
Ultimately, each element of the Big Leap is about putting more power in the hands of people, which is fundamentally a good thing. Only by working together, can we take the Big Leap needed to emerge stronger from the crisis that has defined the past year and that continues to shape our future.