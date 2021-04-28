Opinion: 4 ways brands can prepare now for pent-up consumer demand
After a year of upheaval, 2021 is off to a strong start for agencies and clients: According to GroupM, total U.S. ad spending is projected to expand 9.1% this year, or nearly 15% after factoring out the effects of incremental political ad spending during 2020. That’s a bullish and exciting prediction.
On the consumer front, at the end of last year the personal saving rate (or the percentage of disposable income) stood at 13.7%. The pre-pandemic rate was 7 to 8%. Consumers had money, but nowhere to spend it in 2020. Now everyone is asking, “Where will I go on my first post-COVID trip?”
It’s time for agencies and brands to consider how they’ll support the pent-up consumer spending demand that exists as a result of the pandemic. Just because consumers are ready to shop doesn’t mean they’re going back to the brands they bought before the pandemic—and many of those brands may not even be available due to supply chain issues.
But even if those brands are available, consumers—influenced by their pandemic experiences—will look at brands differently. Many consumers have taken note of which brands distinguished themselves during the pandemic. But even if your brand was in survival mode and kept a low profile, here are four things you can do now to get ready for the buying bonanza.
Show consumers what you are doing to help
This past year was difficult for everyone, even for those who found a silver lining. Before consumers spend any money with a brand, they’ll want to know what it was doing and how it was helping during the pandemic and how they will assist moving forward. Brands should be prepared to tell their COVID-19 stories, because consumers will feel better spending money with companies that did their part to ease our collective suffering.
Be ready to deliver a top-notch customer experience
In an MBLM Brand Intimacy COVID study, brands that delivered quality products and excellent customer service ruled the day. Make sure your supply chain is in order and your people are in place. Providing a superior end-to-end customer experience will keep consumers coming back long after the pandemic ends. This should be your mantra as consumers start spending again.
Detail your sustainability plan
After a year-plus of pandemic-driven lockdowns, we’ve all become much more aware of how fragile the world really is. Many consumers want to know that they’re spending their money with brands and companies that will take care of the world, not destroy it. Brands should be ready to talk about their sustainability story. If they don’t have one, they need to re-examine their supply chain.
Don’t side-step societal issues
Over the last year we witnessed George Floyd’s murder, the #StopAsianHate movement and increased awareness around trans rights. There is a lot of social change that needs to occur and consumers (especially young consumers) want to know where brands stand and how they will help on a variety of societal issues.
The bottom line: As more and are vaccinated and start to return to offices, malls, theaters and concerts, brands will be tempted to invest in lower-funnel tactics that close the sale quickly. But that is short-term thinking. To succeed in 2021 and beyond, agencies and brands must heed changing customer wants and needs in order to foster genuine long-term relationships with consumers.