Opinion: Don't ban ‘surveillance’ advertising. Fix it.
While working from home for the past 13 months, my back has somehow aged 13 years. Ergo, I’ve been on a quest to find the perfect home office setup: a standing desk that’s not ugly, storage solutions for my things that aren’t ugly and an ergonomic rolling chair that isn’t ugly. There’s a clear theme to those queries—and Google and Facebook noticed.
The ads in my Gmail, the pre-roll before my videos, my entire Instagram feed: It’s all about making the ideal home workspace. I know my actions are being watched but I don’t mind, because what I want is now coming to me. Within three days I assembled a shortlist of the best options to create a more permanent WFH sanctuary. I am a textbook conversion metric.
Microtargeting's efficacy speaks to its purpose: More relevant advertising finds more relevant customers. For eight decades advertising was a blunderbuss shot across the bow. We would accept that the cost of a TV commercial was related to a number of impressions, knowing full well that the majority of these impressions were likely worthless. The ability to collect data on consumer behavior has changed the landscape. We’re lying to ourselves if we deny that there is a mutual benefit at play. Seeing ads for things we might actually want works for both the advertiser and the advertised to. As long as the majority of our content is subsidized via advertising, we might as well be exposed to ads that are actually useful.
That doesn’t mean I support a world composed exclusively of “relevance.” Seeing new things—things that algorithms might assume we’re not predisposed to engage with—is discovery. Discovery often starts with seeing something irrelevant. Imagine a museum that only showed you exhibits based on your propensity to buy related souvenirs in the gift shop. That’s a recipe for mental atrophy, a swirling loop of confirmation bias. It will generate an ever-narrowing aperture through which the user views the world. It’s how you get people who believe a legitimate election is false or that storming the US Capitol building is a reasonable defense of liberty. And it can be deeply, personally horrifying when the algorithm gets it wrong, as Gillian Brockell hauntingly detailed in 2018.
So I understand why a group of folks want to ban what they deem “surveillance advertising.” The term alone is effectively provocative branding: Algorithms can prey on emotions, gossip, outrage and other negative sentiments, producing a highly polarized echo chamber. Rage clicking is reflexive. Click bait works. As a species, we have both hardwired and conditioned responses to things that we think jeopardize our “group”—a family, a nation, a race, a belief, a religion, a job. We’re all wondering who is listening, when, and why—deep-seated self-preservation instincts that can give way to paranoia.
But to ban “behaviorally powered” advertising outright is to dismiss the fact that it is a better way to provide consumers with useful information. Rather than canceling the practice, we should lobby for practical regulation that unlocks the black boxes used to target us and allows users to control what advertisers know and how they use it. Here are five theoretical steps to set in motion fundamental changes that will enable us to enjoy technologically advanced advertising without poisoning our collective consciousness:
The universal advertiser ID
Give every American citizen a number, at age 18, which acts as their outwardly anonymous distinct identifier to advertisers. Right now each of us has literally hundreds of profiles connected to our IPs, device IDs and more. Wrangling all of that information will require government intervention—not to replicate it, but to give us the chance to see all the things tracking us. Companies would be required to register their tracking activities here.
Central advertisee panel
Make major platforms offer users a simple dashboard they can use to control what information is collected about them and how it's used. From here users could control the amount of data and tracking they allow (e.g. set your Facebook tracking comfort level to VERY PRIVATE).
Smart cookies
Recent privacy laws have led to lots of sites telling us they use cookies. Great. So what? Let’s make sites offer “smart cookies” where users can choose the type of cookies they accept based on what it tracks. The choice should be more than "yes" or "no."
Truth in advertising 2.0
The existing Truth in Advertising laws are out of date and fail to keep up with the sheer scale of content. Consequences are opaque and despite claims such as, “The FTC enforces these truth-in-advertising laws, and it applies the same standards no matter where an ad appears,” we can all see that’s not happening. Time to make a new, up-to-date law. Let’s incorporate rules about rooting out algorithmic bias in the process.
Mandatory “fresh water” rules
This requirement would ensure that all algorithms controlling editorial content have a minimum viable amount of “unrelated” content (aka fresh water) they rotate into feeds to mitigate tunnel vision.
I concede that "User-driven, regulated, transparent microtargeting is the only ethical way to continue the practice," makes for a far less clickable headline than "Ban surveillance advertising." But then, this whole movement is (somewhat ironically) aware that pushing moderate solutions isn’t as catchy as saying something polarizing.