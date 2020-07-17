Opinion: During digital and social media upheaval, company websites are more important than ever
Face-to-face contact is fleeting, Facebook is wounded and the U.S. government might ban TikTok. Our largest publishers are falling from grace, and we are beginning to realize that the middleman isn’t always so trustworthy. In such a weird time, it's not surprising that many consumers are relying on a resource you might have been neglecting: your company website. It’s time to take a closer look at yours. Here's how:
We’re creatives. Let's act like it
In the business of creativity, there is no room for uniform websites that provide nothing but standard information. Yet across the industry there’s a lack of ingenuity within web experiences for organizations of all sizes. The truth is, if your website doesn’t inform and excite visitors in a few clicks—something Caveat addressed with a recent redesign and build-out—you might lose your next big client or much-needed customers.
Making an engaging and interesting website is almost too easy, and there are countless options to help you get it up and running. If you’re budget-challenged and looking for user friendliness, try Squarespace, Weebly or Wix. If you’re really looking to stand out, there are incredible designers on Dribbble.com and small web design firms that are crushing the game. Tools including Webflow give companies flexibility to make changes in real time and avoid the paralysis associated with doing custom design vs. templates.
Know who you are (and who you’re not)
There are a select few that can get away with no website or logo-only landing pages. These include mega-influencers and celebrities; “Our work does the talking” folks, including Traktor, whose simple site proclaims “We make films, not websites”; and tech companies including Houseparty and Quibi that operate and build relationships through mobile apps.
If you’re not one of those, your website is crucial to success. Please keep reading.
The numbers don’t lie
The pandemic is the biggest curve ball we’ve seen in a long time. Commerce is now e-commerce, and we’re not going to be walking past your window, bumping into you on the street or reconnecting at an offline industry event anytime soon.
Even before we retreated indoors, more than 80 percent of clients and consumers said they research product or service information before engaging or making a purchase, and 84 percent of consumers thought a website adds credibility compared to those only on social media. In addition, while social media companies are unpredictable (looking at you, Facebook), you control 100 percent of your site.
You need a good site, and so do your clients
The value of a good website goes beyond your own use; it will also benefit your client work. If you’re promoting a single product within a complex ecosystem of other products or services, consider including campaign landing pages showing the scope of work. These can help carry interest from your paid media assets in a way that the existing web experience might not and, say growth marketing experts, can lead to growth in conversions.
In addition, event-based microsites are awesome for allowing flexibility of design, building outside of the core suite of technologies and faster modification than most primary sites.
You don't need to become a master digital marketer, or understand the nuances of SEM, SEO and a perfectly flowing, automated funnel. Nor do brands need a landing page or microsite for every effort. But now is the time to pay closer attention to your web presence, and put your best pixels forward in the most creative way possible.