Opinion: How to engage the reengineered mind of the digital consumer
Consumers have long been bombarded with digital marketing messages. But in the new pandemic reality, they have also been held hostage by digital tools including WFH platforms, remote conferencing solutions and touchless technologies.
Global online digital content consumption soared throughout 2020, largely due to the pandemic. Research shows the average daily time spent online is almost seven hours, and that technologies such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, fintech and other work-related platforms have grown tremendously.
Such technology has eased pandemic life—helping consumers to order food and groceries more easily and allowing families to connect through much-needed video calls—but immersion in the digital world comes at a price.
Many people now suffer from technology overload, including Zoom fatigue after months of working remotely and homeschooling or irritation from constant alerts from mobile devices. Long-term digital connectivity wears on the human mind. For those who particularly miss human touch and connection, it takes an emotional toll as well.
Marketers have begun to take notice, and agencies are incorporating methods that engage consumers on a more human level.
Artificial intelligence can drive sophisticated communication, including conversational marketing. Emails can be sent out en masse as well as personalized to recipients. And the use of influencers continues to grow as a way of connecting a human face to a product.
These strategies aren’t—and shouldn’t be—implemented without a conscious thought process behind them. Rather, they are designed to leverage society’s need for human interaction right now and to humanize brands in order to make more personal and emotional connections with customers. These new methods of engagement work especially well with consumers who are looking for the human touch that has been missing in other areas of their personal and professional lives.
Marketers have learned to drive engagement, personalize solutions and even provide a humanized approach to winning new customers to their brands. Here are four winning strategies:
Personalize
A one-size-fits-all approach simply won’t work in today’s market. Technology can help brands easily personalize communication so that it’s as relevant as possible to each and every customer. This type of personalization can make every customer feel special, appreciated and valued.
Inspire
Life is hard—but in a pandemic, it’s even harder. Stress and anxiety are off the charts for many individuals. We all need more inspiration, fun and creativity. And while no marketer or advertiser can solve all the hardships their customers face, there are some easy ways to brighten their days.
Many organizations are leveraging their online communities on social media to create and share inspirational moments. Consider brands like PlayStation, which recently generated positivity on Twitter with its #PlayAtHome initiative, offering free downloads of its “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” and “Journey” games to encourage users to stay at home and stay safe.
Or Dove, which launched its “Courage is Beautiful” campaign, honoring healthcare workers who have been serving tirelessly throughout the pandemic. These types of messages show that companies care, which can inspire their customers to be loyal to their brands for years to come.
Use video
Even though Zoom fatigue is real, video remains an incredibly effective tool for putting a face to a brand or a conversation. We all know the feeling of calling a company for support or information, waiting on hold then talking with an anonymous representative. Or the feeling of chatting with someone through a messaging platform and wondering whether we’re talking to a real person. Giving customers the chance to see and interact with employees is one of the easiest ways to put a human face on your brand.
Embrace gratitude
Gratitude is a fundamental human emotion. Many transactions between a business and its customers come with mutual benefits. Customers appreciate knowing that their business is valued—especially now, when most folks have fewer resources. Adding a simple human touch such as mailing thank you notes, for example, can promote a strong sense of brand loyalty. This type of personal connection can be highly effective for retaining customers as well as attracting new ones.
Marketing strategies are always evolving to reflect the changing needs of consumers. In today’s digital world, strategies that connect a human face to a brand or product can help meet some of the needs of customers who are feeling the mental load of spending too much time immersed in technology.