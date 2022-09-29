Reaching Hispanic audiences—what boxing can teach marketers

Boxing fans and marketers might be surprised to learn that they share the ring on Cinco de Mayo, on Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16 and during Hispanic Heritage Month—historic calendar events known as much for high-profile matches as they are for big budget advertising blitzes.

But marketers who like me happen to be boxing fans know that these events represent lucrative opportunities for professional boxers and brand marketers alike.

These are key events that tap into the cultural and purchasing power of Mexican, Mexican American and Latino audiences. And they are days when no brand would dare forget about “Canelo” Alvarez or any other athlete, artist, influencer and—yes—marketer, who will help them put on a show to connect with the Hispanic community.

But despite the wide recognition of the influence of the Latin community (already 62 million strong), many brands bring an amateur’s strategy into the ring, trying to achieve their Hispanic outreach with a haymaker in the first round.