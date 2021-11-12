The world is changing. And ads are changing with it. With new tech trends and cultural movements, consumer habits are evolving. But knowing where to go to discover the latest isn’t very hard. You can learn it all on TikTok. As most of us know, this platform of approximately 1 billion users doesn’t just allow people to share; it inspires them to create. And as a result, they’re creating new ways of thinking, living, buying and, yes—even dancing. TikTok is the new ad school, teaching a more modern approach to communicating to current and future generations. It’s not just for up-and-coming creatives; here are 5 ways the entire industry can learn from it.
Learn to trust your gut
Without a doubt, TikTok has proven that great ideas don’t need to be overthought or over-produced. You don’t need an elaborate team of decision-makers and a giant budget to get your idea into the world. The platform is brilliantly designed to make it easy for anyone with a phone to edit and upload, so you can go with your instincts. This means it’s not always perfect, but it’s authentic. And authenticity is what makes things famous. For example, Willow and Tyler Cole’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” started trending because of a live performance video. When people went searching for the produced studio version of the song, they were very disappointed: It didn't feel as real as the live rendition. TikTokers demanded the release of the live track on streaming music platforms and the people not only got what they wanted, but also set a precedent for the type of content they were willing to share.