What Bond can teach brands about crafting a sonic legacy 

From Shirley Bassey to Billie Eilish, there have been numerous generational collaborations between stars and Bond. Each piece is distinctive while also clearly reflecting its sonic roots.

So, as 007 embarks on his latest adventure in “No Time to Die,” here are seven lessons Bond teaches brands about the power of sonic branding.

Don’t badge and burn

Bond is built on brilliant music, which is rooted in a foundational sound. This empowers Bond to have a soundtrack by Madonna, Adele or Chris Cornell in equal measure—although these artists are from different backgrounds and eras, the sound they reflect is the same.

Talent alone is not enough. Collaborating with artists is often expensive and can be risky. Equally, it can cause a brand to lose distinctiveness. Songs from artists such as Celeste and Kanye West have been used for multiple advertisements for different brands in the same year— blurring the impact of the creative in the minds of audiences.

Brands can’t afford a partnership to be a quick badge and burn. Any collaboration should be bespoke and clearly reflect the sonic values of a brand specifically.

Think beyond just one melody

A sonic identity is more than a single melody. Although it should be able to be expressed in such a way, it should not be limited to this. The beauty of the Bond theme is that it’s an orchestral masterpiece. It naturally ebbs and flows. It has the range for loud trumpets with high drama, and subtle violins for stealth (and seduction).

You don’t want a catchphrase or a four-note plink. You want a comprehensive track that you can express across multiple touchpoints and occasions. The best sonic branding creates a family of sounds—connected without being clones.

Understand where the emotional connection is—and how to use it

Music triggers emotion. Understanding the emotional response that sounds trigger is a powerful weapon for brands and marketers.

It can be a signal of excitement, quality or even security. These sounds can prime audiences for different actions. Apple is a brand that is expressing itself in this space, having created a library of simple sounds that reflect different actions made by users. What does it sound like when a customer adds to the basket? When they check out? Subtle sonic triggers can encourage action from audiences.

The power of familiarity

On a similar note, brands can use familiarity to prime audiences for action.

Most Bond films follow the recipe of a high-octane opening followed by the classic title sequence before moving into the story setup. The same applies with the 20th Century Fox intro or the Star Wars floating wall of text.

Audiences know what to expect. But that only enhances their attention. Brands can follow the same recipe: Consistency in sound and format can transport audiences quickly into a brand’s world.

Commitment to the sonic brand

From its origins in 1962’s “Dr. No,” the 007 theme was an immediate hit. But you can’t create a legacy overnight, even with a fantastic piece of music.

Building a lasting sonic legacy takes consistency and commitment—these are the ingredients of distinctiveness.

Apple is a prime example in the way it flexes with different contemporary tracks and artists along with its sonic DNA with product sounds. Many of these sounds transcend the need for context, meaning that they become a recognizable part of our world without the need to even be seen.

Sonic future-proofing

Who will be the next Bond? It doesn’t matter. It can be anyone. Bond has the freedom to evolve, safe in the knowledge the overarching theme can allow for it.

This is what a sonic identity should do for brands. It shouldn’t simply express or cement what a brand is at a specific moment in time but should also allow room to adapt and be flexible. Just because a brand is consistent does not mean that the brand cannot evolve. McDonald’s is a good example of this. Although it has a simple sonic identity, it is one that has allowed the brand to evolve and put on a more healthy, eco-conscious face as time progresses.

Fame sounds good

Partnerships hold the key to popularity, but brands need to find the balance between likeability and distinctiveness. A brand can create a sound almost intentionally annoying that will allow it to stand out with audiences but might decrease their preference for the brand. Or brands can partner with an artist with high likeability but risk losing close association with the song or sound.

Bond’s sonic identity has the license to thrill and shows that brands can do both. But it requires bespoke collaborations between artists and brands that have a strong, established sonic identity.

