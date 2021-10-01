Opinion

What the hire of an Amazon exec means for Uber’s ad prospects

How Mark Grether could influence the ride-hailing brand’s evolution as an ad seller
By Andrew Sandoval. Published on October 01, 2021.
Uber recently announced that it hired Mark Grether, former Sizmek CEO and director at Amazon advertising, to lead its Uber ads arm —a clear statement that it means business in the hunt for ad dollars.

Grether had a whirlwind few years before hailing his ride to the tech company. Though it is unclear exactly what Grether's responsibility was at Amazon, his understanding of the Sizmek roadmap and tech was no doubt useful, as evidenced by Amazon’s acquisition of Sizmek's core service.

Amazon has continued to expand its offering over the last few years, particularly in connected TV, resulting in a varied ad ecosystem—including Amazon Sponsored offerings, DSP and Fire TV. Couple this with Grether’s prior ad server/DSP experience at Sizmek and he is nicely set up for a role at Uber, which is rife with programmatic opportunity, albeit with complications.

Uber itself is no stranger to multiple product offerings. There's digital out of home (DOOH) on top of Uber (which is already live in certain markets), its in-app offering went live in the main Uber app a few weeks ago, and of course, its main display ad units live in its delivery apps, including Postmates and Uber Eats.

There's also an avenue of in-car advertising (where legal), but it is yet to create a unified network. I say yet. Uber advertising will appeal to a wide range of advertisers, product possibilities, technical challenges, and huge data opportunities. There's products and tech to build, as well as a massive sales job.

Most of the analysis on the appointment so far has focused on Grether’s jump from a big tech platform to a retail platform. But when it comes to connecting the dots, he’s well set up here. There are a few wider trends that will play a factor in the overall success that Grether needs to navigate in his new role.

The inevitable pivot to ads

Every business built on heavily subsidized, or even free entry (social media), needs to stop losing money eventually and advertising offers the way out. Uber was heavily subsidized to grow rapidly, recruit drivers and riders, and beat the competition. Now that its public prices are creeping back up and in the wake of the impact of the pandemic on user numbers, ads are a way to make money and keep fares competitive.

Anecdotally, in New York City, Ubers/ride hailing apps have always been a little more expensive than yellow cabs, which have loud (and frankly obnoxious) backseat ads and rooftop OOH. During the pandemic, the gap widened substantially - and people have taken note.

Serving ads but keeping riders

While Uber needs ads to raise revenues and keep fares manageable to maintain and grow riders, it also needs riders to show ads to and to sell advertising. This feels tricky to navigate. Uber is a polarizing company. Many people #Delete(d)Uber and never went back.

Cheaper fares will go a long way, but the ad experience will have to be very conscious of alienating users. It’ll want to educate riders that rider-facing ads (in-app or even in-car) keep fares lower. Some approaches to keep the experience painless could include a small surcharge for ad-free cars (such as no ads in the higher tier cars), an Uber internet radio network where they control audio ads (seems like this must already be happening), well-targeted promos (a coupon for a retailer close to your drop off point, a la Waze), and nuanced privacy features.

The battle for the No. 4 spot after Google, Facebook, and Amazon

When speculating on the coveted number four slot in the ad market, Uber’s name is conspicuously absent, with noise centered on the duopoly, then Amazon, then the rest of the pack. The Trade Desk, or even Apple, would at first glance appear much more eligible candidates. But Uber has the potential to surprise. While it may not have the unique user reach that a huge digital publisher has, it has a valuable amount of attention time to monetize —if it can reach users while in cars and ordering food. After all, all of these platforms trade on people's attention.

I like the odds of an app with lots of different revenue streams and product types. And it seems like Grether, who helped Amazon cement and grow their No. 3 market share, is a sensible pick to help move Uber up the ranks.

 

In this article:

Andrew Sandoval

Andrew Sandoval is VP Biddable Media at Croud US. Joining Croud in 2020, Andrew oversees the development of Croud’s biddable proposition with a focus on innovation, team development, business growth, and media strategy for some of the region’s key accounts. In his previous role at Media Kitchen, he oversaw the evolution of a paid search specialism team into a biddable practice encompassing paid search, paid social, and programmatic.

