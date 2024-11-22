Opinion

What the presidential election can teach brands about consumer loyalty

5 lessons from voters in the American heartland
By Paul Jankowski. Published on November 22, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Decision fatigue broke marketing—here’s how to fix it

National polling miscalculated voter turnout and sentiment, just as brands often misjudge consumer behavior by relying on data alone.

Credit: Bloomberg

The 2024 presidential election highlighted the pivotal role and powerful voice of the American heartland—a region encompassing the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest and home to nearly 60% of the U.S. population. Beyond its political impact, this region holds invaluable lessons for brands looking to connect with consumers through their deeply rooted traditions and lifestyle passions.

Here are five crucial lessons brands can take away from this year’s election:

Polls are only part of the story

Once again, national polling miscalculated voter turnout and sentiment, just as brands often misjudge consumer behavior by relying on data alone. The election proved how easy it is to miss the nuances that drive real behavior, especially when it comes to regional dynamics and more localized shifts in sentiment.

A-List & Creativity Awards

Enter for a chance to be recognized as the best in advertising
Submit your entry here

Lesson: Numbers alone won’t tell you what’s really driving your audience. You must dig deeper into cultural and regional nuances to understand the personal stories, values and emotional drivers of consumers.

Loyalty is earned, not assumed

Political loyalty is more fluid than many assume. This election saw a surprising number of voters shifting party lines based on specific issues such as the economy or immigration policies. Similarly, brand loyalty in this region is earned—and easily lost—if consumers feel their values aren’t aligned with a company’s actions.

Lesson: Don’t take consumer loyalty for granted or get complacent with success. Brands must demonstrate a consistent commitment to the values and concerns of consumers. Brands that dip in and dip out based on who’s leading the brand at the time do more harm than good. If your brand wants to build a relationship, then fully commit.

Trust matters more than ever

With trust in political institutions at an all-time low, many voters turned to candidates they felt they could trust to represent their broader interests, even if they didn’t agree on every issue. Trust is equally critical in the world of branding, where transparency and consistency are paramount. Many voters have long been left to deal with big promises not kept, and brands that fail to build trust with them won’t succeed.

Related Article
33 ad execs predict how Trump’s election will impact marketing
Ad Age Staff
Post-election brand advice for communicating on social issues
Jackeline Stewart-Hawkins

Lesson: Trust isn’t built overnight. Brands need to be transparent, consistent and real. Speak directly to the concerns of consumers, in their language, and deliver real value. Showing up with substance—rather than a message based solely on data and devoid of cultural relevance—will earn respect. 

Local voices carry national weight

While the coasts often dominate media and cultural narratives, the heartland wields immense influence over national outcomes. The election reinforced the power of localized, grassroots movements, as many voters were mobilized through community-based initiatives rather than national campaigns.

Lesson: Embrace a local-first, inside-out strategy. Collaborate with regional influencers, community leaders and local media to amplify your brand’s message in a way that resonates with audiences. Trying to blanket a region with a one-size-fits-all approach is a mistake—your brand’s message must come from within the community to truly gain traction. 

Ad Age Tech Power List 2025

We’re looking for top digital innovators from agencies, brands, platforms, ad tech companies and tech startups
enter here

Values drive action

Consumers make decisions based on deeply held values—values often tied to faith, community, family and hard work. For brands, understanding the role these values play is not optional—it’s essential. However, this doesn’t mean adopting generic, purpose-driven messaging. As the election showed, a majority of voters are pragmatic, not idealistic. Brands that ignore their values-driven realities risk alienating a critical audience.

Lesson: Make empathy foundational in communicating your brand purpose and stay grounded in the realities that matter to this audience. While purpose matters, it must be connected to tangible, everyday concerns like economic opportunity, job security and community well-being.

The 2024 election underscored the heartland’s political power—and is a reminder of its cultural and economic influence. For brands, the message is simple: If you want to succeed in the heartland or any region, you must listen first. Assume nothing and take the time to understand the unique priorities of diverse, dynamic regions. Only by investing in real relationships with consumers—built on trust, empathy and an understanding of their values—can you unlock long-term success and loyalty.

NextGen Marketing Summit

Join us for a crash course on Gen Z, DTC marketing and the creator economy
Register today

In this article:

Thumbnail
Paul Jankowski

Paul Jankowski is founder/CEO of New Heartland Group, a marketing and brand strategy agency based in Nashville, Tenn.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Decision fatigue broke marketing—here’s how to fix it

Decision fatigue broke marketing—here’s how to fix it
IAB’s 2025 predictions—why commerce media, the creator economy and privacy will have a big year

IAB’s 2025 predictions—why commerce media, the creator economy and privacy will have a big year
How brands can stay culturally relevant

How brands can stay culturally relevant
Why brands may lose billions of dollars by dropping DEI programs

Why brands may lose billions of dollars by dropping DEI programs
Gen Z and brand engagement—how to connect with community-driven strategies

Gen Z and brand engagement—how to connect with community-driven strategies
5 ways AI is sucking the soul out of video—and what creatives can do

5 ways AI is sucking the soul out of video—and what creatives can do
How to engage Gen Alpha on YouTube, Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok

How to engage Gen Alpha on YouTube, Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok
6 ways to harness Gen Z’s intensity at work

6 ways to harness Gen Z’s intensity at work