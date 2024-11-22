What the presidential election can teach brands about consumer loyalty

Lesson: Numbers alone won’t tell you what’s really driving your audience. You must dig deeper into cultural and regional nuances to understand the personal stories, values and emotional drivers of consumers.

Loyalty is earned, not assumed

Political loyalty is more fluid than many assume. This election saw a surprising number of voters shifting party lines based on specific issues such as the economy or immigration policies. Similarly, brand loyalty in this region is earned—and easily lost—if consumers feel their values aren’t aligned with a company’s actions.

Lesson: Don’t take consumer loyalty for granted or get complacent with success. Brands must demonstrate a consistent commitment to the values and concerns of consumers. Brands that dip in and dip out based on who’s leading the brand at the time do more harm than good. If your brand wants to build a relationship, then fully commit.

Trust matters more than ever

With trust in political institutions at an all-time low, many voters turned to candidates they felt they could trust to represent their broader interests, even if they didn’t agree on every issue. Trust is equally critical in the world of branding, where transparency and consistency are paramount. Many voters have long been left to deal with big promises not kept, and brands that fail to build trust with them won’t succeed.