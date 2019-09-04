Bloomberg's Anthony DeMaio on ultramarathons—and the nutritional power of Mtn Dew and chicken broth
Anthony DeMaio is head of U.S. sales at Bloomberg Media, which publishes 5,000 stories a day written by 2,700 journalists in 120 countries.
In this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast, DeMaio talks about running the Vermont 100, a 100-mile ultramarathon foot race. Having dropped out after more than 85 miles the first time he ran the race, he completed it on his second attempt, in 97-degree weather this July, with a time of under 29 hours. “You need to eat 300 calories an hour and consume 30 ounces of liquid every hour,” he says, much of which is packed in with him on the race. He draped a bandana filled with ice—fashioned by his wife—around his neck and refilled it every four to five miles.
Drop bags at the 40 and 70-mile points contained a change of shoes and socks, and way stations offered hot chicken broth for runners, which he alternated with his high-calorie, high-energy drink of choice‚ Mtn Dew.
“Life and running have similarities,” he says. “They’re about peaks and valleys, about being in the hole and coming out of it. If you keep moving, you’re going to feel better.”
DeMaio also weighs in on his love of Madonna and the importance of maintaining ties with family and friends, even in the middle of intense training.