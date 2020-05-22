Podcast: Ad Block

Cashmere's chief creative officer on hip-hop, commercialized music—and the rise of '80s nostalgia

On the latest episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast, Ryan Ford talks about the music that shaped him as he grew up
By I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni. Published on May 22, 2020.

Ryan Ford is chief creative officer at Cashmere, social media and PR agency of record for Jack in the Box. Before getting into marketing, he was the executive editor at The Source, the storied rap and hip-hop publication. On this episode of the "Ad Block" podcast, Ford talks about the music that influenced him when he was young and how it continues to impact his work now.

Alfred Maskeroni

He also weighs in on lullabies for his new daughter (who guest stars for a bit), music distribution before the internet and how the pandemic is already changing the music people to listen to.

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Alfred Maskeroni

Alfred Maskeroni is the digital managing editor of Ad Age and co-host of the Ad Block podcast. 

