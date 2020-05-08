Podcast: Ad Block

Code and Theory CEO on home-schooling five kids during the lockdown—and his co-sleeping ‘superbed’

Dan Gardner reflects on quarantining with his family of seven in this episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast
By I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni. Published on May 08, 2020.

Dan Gardner is co-founder and CEO of Code and Theory, which made its debut on this year's Ad Age Agency A-List. In this episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast, he talks about quarantining with his family of seven—along with his wife and their five kids, ages 4 to 11.

He also weighs in on the failures of structured learning, the benefits of accidental hoarding and how co-sleeping became a way of life for his family.

