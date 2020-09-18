CRWN Magazine's founder on gardening, conscious consumption—and reclaiming a birthright
Lindsey Farrar is co-founder and editor in chief of CRWN Magazine, a print publication for, and about, Black women and hair culture. She is also (as of this year) a gardener.
On this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast, Farrar talks about the preparation and experimentation that went into her first garden. She and her husband planted an olive tree when their baby was born last year, and the collard greens flourished. The tomatoes, though, weren’t so lucky. “There are more luscious gardens, but I’ve learned a lot, and I think that’s half the battle, right?” Farrar says. “When you look and all of the plants are dead, you’re like, ‘Now what am I going to do with all of this dirt?’”
Admittedly a city slicker, she’s viewing the opportunity to grow food and return to the land in a different light, now that she has land. “I think for a lot of people, particularly of African American descent, there is this return and this understanding of whoa, I’ve been kind of conditioned out of, perhaps, my birthright.” She also weighs in on Malcolm Gladwell, sci-fi and conscious consumption.