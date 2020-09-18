Podcast: Ad Block

CRWN Magazine's founder on gardening, conscious consumption—and reclaiming a birthright

Lindsey Farrar talks about her first attempt at getting back to the land on the latest episode of the 'Ad Block' podcast
By I-Hsien Sherwood and Alfred Maskeroni. Published on September 18, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
RQ's CEO on interior design, running a hotel—and how to spruce up a room for $5

Subscribe to us on iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher and Google Play too. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

Lindsey Farrar is co-founder and editor in chief of CRWN Magazine, a print publication for, and about, Black women and hair culture. She is also (as of this year) a gardener.

Lindsey Farrar.

Credit:
Alfred Maskeroni

On this episode of the “Ad Block” podcast, Farrar talks about the preparation and experimentation that went into her first garden. She and her husband planted an olive tree when their baby was born last year, and the collard greens flourished. The tomatoes, though, weren’t so lucky. “There are more luscious gardens, but I’ve learned a lot, and I think that’s half the battle, right?” Farrar says. “When you look and all of the plants are dead, you’re like, ‘Now what am I going to do with all of this dirt?’”

Admittedly a city slicker, she’s viewing the opportunity to grow food and return to the land in a different light, now that she has land. “I think for a lot of people, particularly of African American descent, there is this return and this understanding of whoa, I’ve been kind of conditioned out of, perhaps, my birthright.” She also weighs in on Malcolm Gladwell, sci-fi and conscious consumption.

The Best of Ad Age Ad Block

In this article:

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Alfred Maskeroni

Alfred Maskeroni is the digital managing editor of Ad Age and co-host of the Ad Block podcast. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

RQ's CEO on interior design, running a hotel—and how to spruce up a room for $5

RQ's CEO on interior design, running a hotel—and how to spruce up a room for $5
Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira on why everyone needs a therapist—and how empathy can fix anything

Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira on why everyone needs a therapist—and how empathy can fix anything
Taboola's CEO on building with LEGO, Hebrew TV shows—and how obsession wins over genius

Taboola's CEO on building with LEGO, Hebrew TV shows—and how obsession wins over genius
The&Partnership's president on egg freezing, dark dramas—and Hungarian head cheese

The&Partnership's president on egg freezing, dark dramas—and Hungarian head cheese
Dagger's chief creative officer on stand-up comedy, Naughty by Nature—and Ron White's best advice

Dagger's chief creative officer on stand-up comedy, Naughty by Nature—and Ron White's best advice
Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley on fixing motorbikes, hot dog condiments—and running a Division IV soccer team

Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley on fixing motorbikes, hot dog condiments—and running a Division IV soccer team
BeenThereDoneThat's Dave Edwards on not being the smartest person in the room—and his alter ego 'Weather Edwards'

BeenThereDoneThat's Dave Edwards on not being the smartest person in the room—and his alter ego 'Weather Edwards'
Frog president on traveling with the circus, watching Fox News—and the life of a knife thrower's wife

Frog president on traveling with the circus, watching Fox News—and the life of a knife thrower's wife